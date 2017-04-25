Samsung launched its Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones in March, and rammed them with a lot of features to get customers excited. Now, a fresh statement from Samsung claims that the US pre-orders for the Galaxy S8 have been the ‘best ever’.

The statement was sent out to media outlets, and it states the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ attracted 30 percent more pre-orders than last year's Galaxy S7. After the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, these numbers will be a huge sigh of relief for the company, as it indicates the customers’ goodwill for the brand and its products is intact. Galaxy S8 pre-orders in South Korea alone reached the one million mark soon after launch.

“We are delighted to see the response to the Galaxy S8 and S8+,” Samsung Electronics America president Tim Baxter said in the statement. “The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are a result of that recommitment and the market has responded — with a more than 30 percent year-over-year growth in pre-orders versus the record pre-orders we had with Galaxy S7, making it our best ever. The response is humbling, energising and points to a great launch week. We aim to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the name of a better, smarter, more exciting experience for our consumers.”

Early adopters have reported a red tinge on their display that does not go even after tweaks in settings, and Samsung has confirmed that a software fix is on the way for the problem. Samsung has launched the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in India at price of Rs. 57,900 and Rs. 64,900 respectively. Those who pre-book the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ will get a wireless charging accessory worth Rs. 4,499 free with their handset. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ pre-bookings are now open and the smartphones will be available from May 5.