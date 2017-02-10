Two months away from launch, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is now being leaked almost every day. The latest bout of leaks gets more information on the battery capacity and the heavily rumoured Bixby assistant.

According to The Investor, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus will sport 3000mAh and 3500mAh batteries respectively. This refutes previous rumours that state 3250mAh and 3750mAh batteries. If this latest leak is true, then the Samsung Galaxy S8 will sport the same battery as its predecessor Samsung Galaxy S7, and the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus will have a smaller battery capacity than the Galaxy S7 Edge, which packs a 3600mAh battery. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus has the same battery as the Galaxy Note 7 that was shelved last year. However, Samsung has made sure that it isn't making the same mistakes as last time. The company has reportedly even delayed the launch dates to ensure all security checks are thoroughly done.

As for the battery specifications, even though they haven't increased on paper, Samsung presumably should have integrated internal optimisation for more juice.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Release Date, Specifications, Price, and More: What the Rumours Say

A separate leak sheds light on the Bixby virtual assistant. Samsung has apparently patented the word 'Samsung Hello' indicating that the company could opt for a more generic name for its new voice assistant. The description attached with the trademark pretty much solidifies that the word has been patented for voice assistance. It reads, 'Application software that provides information about weather, manages appointments, control the music player, organize your phonebook and get personalized news articles and information.'

This doesn't necessarily mean that Bixby will be called Samsung Hello. It could also be that Hello would just be the hotword for activating Bixby. Full clarity only on launch day.

According to leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will feature a 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch dual-edge curved displays. They will ditch the Home Button and place the fingerprint scanner at the back. There's expected to be a pressure sensitive technology embedded in the display as well simulate to 3D Touch seen on the iPhone 7. Samsung is largely expected to launch the devices on March 29, and ship them sometime in April.