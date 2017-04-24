Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S8 Battery Comes With an 'Anti-Dog' Label. Here's Why

 
24 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung Galaxy S8 Battery Comes With an 'Anti-Dog' Label. Here's Why

Photo Credit: JerryRigEverything/ YouTube

Highlights

  • Company's recent flagship phones come with non-removable battery
  • Chewing by pets can cause the batteries to swell up or even explode
  • LG also puts a similar label on batteries in its phones

While the teardown of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones revealed that several components inside the devices are easily replaceable, an interesting bit of information has now surfaced regarding the batteries on these devices. The batteries inside these phones reportedly come with an "anti-dog" label and oddly enough, this is not the first time that the South Korean company has put these labels on its batteries.

Before you draw the conclusion that Samsung hates dogs in general, allow us inform you that this label has been made to ensure safety of users as well as their pets. The company's "anti-dog" label indicates that users should not leave the lithium-ion batteries lying around as they can be used as chew-toys by dogs and can cause swelling in the battery or even explosion in some cases, as per a report by The Verge.

Although the new smartphones from company feature a non-removable battery, if you get inside the device, you will notice the label on it. While kids can potentially chew the batteries as well and get themselves into trouble, chances of pets penetrating through the battery with their sharp teeth are higher. The Verge point out that Samsung started putting this symbol on its batteries around the launch of its Galaxy Note 4 and Galaxy S5 smartphones.

As per the report, other smartphone makers including Apple, HTC, Lenovo, Sony, Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi, HTC, and OnePlus do not put this symbol on their batteries but LG started putting this symbol on batteries in its smartphones from G2 onwards while Nexus devices also seem to come with batteries that bear this symbol.

The whole point of this article is to create awareness that smartphone batteries can prove to be dangerous things if not handled carefully. Considering the explosion cases associated with Samsung's now-discontinued Galaxy Note 7 smartphone, we would advise our readers to take caution while handling these batteries.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Samsung Galaxy S8 Battery, Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Battery, Samsung Anti-Dog Symbol, Mobiles, Android, Samsung, Anti-Dog Label
Sennheiser Partners Samsung to Bring Its 3D Audio Ambeo Earbuds to Android
Apple Said to Apologise to Users Over iCloud Subscription Cancellation Emails
VIVO V5
Samsung Galaxy S8 Battery Comes With an 'Anti-Dog' Label. Here's Why
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

VIVO V5
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart's Apple Days Sale Offers iPhone 7 at Rs. 20,000 Discount
  2. Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs Idea: The Best Data Plans
  3. Nokia 3310 (2017) to Release on April 28, Pre-Order Listings Tip
  4. Gionee M6S Plus With 6GB of RAM, 6020mAh Battery Launched
  5. BSNL Plans Take on Jio, Galaxy S8 & Mi 6 Launch, and More News This Week
  6. Bill Gates Didn't Let His Children Use Phones Until They Turned 14
  7. Tim Cook Reportedly Threatened to Drop Uber From the App Store
  8. LG G6 With 5.7-Inch FullVision Display Launched in India
  9. Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Review
  10. Samsung Galaxy S8 Battery Comes With an 'Anti-Dog' Label. Here's Why
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.