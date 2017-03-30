Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ were launched on Wednesday and interesting bits of information regarding the devices have started coming out. The app drawer launcher on the smartphones reportedly works similarly to Pixel Launcher but works with an upward or downward swipe motion on any part of the screen. Further, the order of the navigation buttons on the smartphones can be changed for those who prefer it differently.

The app drawer on Galaxy S8 can be accessed simply by swiping up or down on home screen unless you are pressing where any icons are present and users can also choose to add an icon for the app drawer from settings as well, 9to5Google reports.

Coming to the capacitive navigation buttons on the smartphone, they have the standard Samsung layout in the order of Recents, Home, and Back from left-to-right. However, as many users would like to do, you can change the layout to Back, Home, and Recents, simply by heading to 'Settings > Display > Navigation Bar' and choosing the order, as per a report by Android Police.

As Samsung did away with a physical home button on the devices to achieve the near bezel-less design, the smartphones feature an always-active home button, present on the pressure sensitive part of the display, which allows users to get access to the homescreen, as pointed out in the AP report.

This home button reportedly works even when the button is not visible and the devices are in full screen mode more certain apps. The pressure-sensitive home button can always be used with a hard press and can be used to wake up the device when screen is off, as per the report. Users can also choose to adjust the pressure sensitivity of this home button as per their liking as well, AP points out.

