Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ Price in India and Release Date Information

19 April 2017
Highlights

  • Galaxy S8 will launch in India priced at a MRP of Rs. 62,600
  • Galaxy S8 Plus will be avaialble at a MRP of Rs. 69,000
  • Pre-bookings for the two phones will commence on Wednesday

Samsung is getting ready to launch the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in India in a couple of hours and Gadgets 360 has received much-awaited information about the pricing and launch date of the two smartphones. According to a reliable source in the retail chain, the Galaxy S8 (G950FD) will launch in India carrying a MRP of Rs. 62,600 (dealer price of Rs. 56,900). The bigger Samsung Galaxy S8+ (G955FD) will be available in India at a MRP of Rs. 69,000 (dealer price of Rs. 63,900). Pre-bookings for the two phones will commence on Wednesday itself, with availability on May 5.

The model numbers also confirm that the dual SIM variants of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will launch in India.

After the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, Samsung desperately needs the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ to be a hit, as it looks to make a comeback in the premium smartphone segment where Apple's iPhone and iPhone 7 Plus, along with Google's Pixel and Pixel XL have moved in to fill the gap left by the Note 7.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ India launch event

Samsung is set to officially unveil the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ at an event in New Delhi today. You can watch the live stream of the launch online from 12pm IST, if the event starts at the scheduled time.

Tags: Mobiles, Android, Samsung, Galaxy S8 Price in India, Galaxy S8 Plus Price in India, India, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus
