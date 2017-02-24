Samsung's Galaxy S8 flagship smartphone has been again pictured ahead of the launch. The new leaked image purportedly shows the Galaxy S8 in a protective case and corroborates earlier leaks.

The new case leak again shows that the Samsung Galaxy S8 will indeed feature the fingerprint scanner at the back while reiterates design overhaul. There have been leaks pointing that Samsung may finally ditch its physical home button at the front and the latest leaked image again reiterates this. The company is also said to be adding a dedicated button for Bixby - Samsung's new AI assistant which will work with native apps as well. The new leaked image however doesn't show any such button. The new leaked image was first posted on Slashleaks.

The leaked image shows the alleged Galaxy S8 featuring the wallpaper that was earlier seen on the Galaxy Note 7 while the date on the lock screen says August 2. Unfortunately, there is no way to verify the credibility of the newly leaked image.

For specifications, the Galaxy S8 is widely rumoured to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC with 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The handset is said to pack 64GB inbuilt storage while come with support for expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB). The Samsung Galaxy S8 is likely to sport 3250mAh battery. The smartphone is rumoured to go on sale by April 21.

A recent report claimed China prices for the Galaxy S8 - 6GB of RAM with 64GB storage variant is said to be priced at CNY 6,088 (roughly Rs. 59,000) while the 128GB storage variant is said to be available at CNY 6,488 (roughly Rs. 63,000). Samsung's Galaxy S8 is rumoured to cost EUR 100 (roughly Rs. 7,300) more than its predecessor.

Photo Credit: Slashleaks