Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Specifications Leaked via Geekbench

 
13 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Specifications Leaked via Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy S7 Active

Highlights

  • The Galaxy S8 Active scored 6394 in the multi-core tests
  • It is expected to come with a Snapdragon 835 chipset
  • It is also expected to house a larger battery

Samsung has made it a point to launch a rugged version of its flagship smartphones in recent years. Like the Galaxy S6 Active and Galaxy S7 Active of the past, the South Korean giant is tipped to launch an 'Active' version of its newest Galaxy S8 flagship phone. A hint of this was first spotted in May when the Galaxy S8 Active with model number SM-G892A was listed to support Netflix in HDR. The smartphone has now popped up on Geekbench with some of its specifications detailed.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active with the model number SM-G892A scored a 1842 in single-core and 6394 in the multi-core tests on Geekbench, which is fairly close to what the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ scored earlier. Further, the specifications mentioned also fall in line with the recently launched flagships including an octa-core Snapdragon 835 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM. The Galaxy S8 Active is listed running Android 7.0 Nougat

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active is expected to house a larger battery compared to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, much like the case with the Galaxy S7 Active, which housed a 4,000mAh battery compared to the 3000mAh seen in the Galaxy S7. In terms of looks, don't expect the the 'Active' version to be as pretty as the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. The Galaxy S8 Active may lack the curved edges of the flagship and could feature a bulkier, more rugged casing for rough, outdoor use.

One hopes the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active doesn't face the same water resistant issues that plagued the Galaxy S7 Active. To recall, Consumer Reports last year claimed that the Galaxy S7 Active didn't meet the same waterproof standards that the company promised.

While there's no official word on when the Galaxy S8 Active will hit the streets, you can expect the unveiling to be around the corner seeing as how the Galaxy S7 Active was launched around the same time last year.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Samsung, Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy S8 Active Specifications, Geekbench, Mobiles, Android
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

Google My Business Website Builder Now Launched for SMEs in India
Redmi Note 4
Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Specifications Leaked via Geekbench
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenovo K6 Note
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 Android Smartphones Launched in India
  2. Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 Prices in India Announced: Event Highlights
  3. Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 Android Phones to Launch in India Today
  4. WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Platforms on June 30
  5. Lack of Software May Delay GST E-Way Bill Implementation
  6. Jio Free Data Offer, Xbox One X Unveiled, and More: Your 360 Daily
  7. Moto E4 Plus With 5000mAh Battery, Android 7.1 Launched Alongside Moto E4
  8. Best Phones Under Rs. 10,000
  9. OnePlus 5 Launch Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  10. Paytm Pre-GST Sale Kicks Off Tomorrow With Offers on Mobiles and More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.