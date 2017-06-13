Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Specifications Leaked via Geekbench

Samsung has made it a point to launch a rugged version of its flagship smartphones in recent years. Like the Galaxy S6 Active and Galaxy S7 Active of the past, the South Korean giant is tipped to launch an 'Active' version of its newest Galaxy S8 flagship phone. A hint of this was first spotted in May when the Galaxy S8 Active with model number SM-G892A was listed to support Netflix in HDR. The smartphone has now popped up on Geekbench with some of its specifications detailed.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active with the model number SM-G892A scored a 1842 in single-core and 6394 in the multi-core tests on Geekbench, which is fairly close to what the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ scored earlier. Further, the specifications mentioned also fall in line with the recently launched flagships including an octa-core Snapdragon 835 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM. The Galaxy S8 Active is listed running Android 7.0 Nougat

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active is expected to house a larger battery compared to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, much like the case with the Galaxy S7 Active, which housed a 4,000mAh battery compared to the 3000mAh seen in the Galaxy S7. In terms of looks, don't expect the the 'Active' version to be as pretty as the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. The Galaxy S8 Active may lack the curved edges of the flagship and could feature a bulkier, more rugged casing for rough, outdoor use.

One hopes the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active doesn't face the same water resistant issues that plagued the Galaxy S7 Active. To recall, Consumer Reports last year claimed that the Galaxy S7 Active didn't meet the same waterproof standards that the company promised.

While there's no official word on when the Galaxy S8 Active will hit the streets, you can expect the unveiling to be around the corner seeing as how the Galaxy S7 Active was launched around the same time last year.