Barely a few hours ago we reported that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to come in two size variants, the larger one being called the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, with both variants also ditching the home button. Now, alleged 3D renders of the Samsung Galaxy S8 have surfaced giving us a sneak peek at what the upcoming smartphone could look like.

Courtesy of a case maker, GSMArena has shared, 3D renders of the Samsung Galaxy S8. The renders speak the same story as past leaks, and show the absence of the home button up front. There are no capacitive buttons either, and the front is occupied mostly by the display. Interestingly, the fingerprint sensor is not seen on the back either, adding fuel to the rumour that the Samsung Galaxy S8 could sport an optical fingerprint sensor - which means that the display could read fingerprints as well.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 renders claim that there are two speaker grilles at the top and bottom for superior audio quality and the 3.5mm audio jack is seen at the bottom - refuting previous claims. The volume and power buttons are both situated on the left edge, while the camera sensor and the flash are positioned towards the centre at the back of the Samsung Galaxy S8.

There is no dual camera setup seen at the back and, in any case, this feature is rumoured to be exclusive to the large model.

According to earlier leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is tipped to come with a virtual assistant called Bixby that will work with all native apps on the phone. The smartphone was first expected to be launched at MWC, but recent reports have indicated it be unveiled sometime in mid-April.