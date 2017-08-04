Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S8 Shipped Over 20 Million Units Since Launch: Report

 
04 August 2017
Samsung Galaxy S8 Shipped Over 20 Million Units Since Launch: Report

Highlights

  • Samsung has managed to sell over 20 million Galaxy S8 units
  • The milestone was achieved in the month of July
  • Samsung will launch Galaxy Note 8 later this month

While Samsung is steadily inching towards the launch of the Galaxy Note 8 later this month, its other flagship smartphone - the Galaxy S8 - which started shipping just in April this year, has earned itself a milestone. According to recent report by market research firm Strategy Analytics, Samsung Galaxy S8 has shipped over 20 million units in the April-July period this year. 

As per a report published by South Korean website The Investor, citing Strategy Analytics' data, Samsung has managed to ship 278,800 Galaxy S8 units per day since it officially began selling on April 21, which totals up to almost 19.8 million units sold during the period of April till June. With that, the volume of shipments has been assumed to have surpassed 20 million units in July. Embarking upon the new success milestone for Galaxy S8, Samsung’s mobile division chief Dong-Jin Koh told South Korean media that the cumulative Galaxy S8 shipments is 15 percent higher than the Galaxy S7 shipments for the same period last year.

During its conference call held on July 27, South-Korean giant also iterated that although the Galaxy S8 units started shipping with a month’s delay in April, the flagship managed to surmount the shipments of Galaxy S7 units almost by a double figure in some markets. As per a Strategy Analytics report from earlier this week, Samsung shipped 79.5 million smartphones in Q2 2017, up 2 percent up year-on-year, with Apple in the second sport with 41 million units, Huawei at 38.4 million units, Oppo at 29.5 million shipments, and Xiaomi at 23.2 million with a massive 58 percent year-on-year jump.

As we said, Samsung is due to launch its next flagship Galaxy Note 8 on August 23, and it will be interesting to see if it manages to outshine its ill-fated predecessor, Galaxy Note 7, and earns a name for it just like the Galaxy S8.

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Gorgeous looks and excellent construction quality
  • Brilliant displays
  • Phenomenal camera quality
  • Class-leading performance
  • Bad
  • No flat screen option
  • Nearly unusable fingerprint reader
  • Software stuffed with unnecessary features
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S8 review

Display

5.80-inch

Processor

1.9GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2960 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Shubham Verma

Shubham can usually be found busy juggling tech news and rumours, if he is not lost contemplating the state of technology and its progress towards utopia. He is a ... More

