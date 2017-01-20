Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge Officially Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update; Galaxy S6, Galaxy Note 5, Others to Follow

 
20 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge Officially Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update; Galaxy S6, Galaxy Note 5, Others to Follow

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge receiving Nougat update
  • Older devices to receive Nougat update in first half of 2017
  • Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, and Note 5 to receive the update

After weeks of testing, Samsung finally started rolling out the official Android 7.0 Nougat update earlier this week for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge smartphones. The Android 7.0 Nougat rollout reportedly started last week itself though Samsung has only now confirmed the update. Apart from the Android 7.0 Nougat update for Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, the company also confirmed plans to expand the Android 7.0 Nougat update to older devices.

Samsung in a statement revealed that Android 7.0 Nougat update for the Samsung Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge and S6 Edge+, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy A3, and Galaxy A8 smartphones will start within the first half of this year. The South Korean company also added that the Galaxy Tab A with S Pen and Galaxy Tab S2 (LTE unlock) tablets will also receive the Nougat update around the same time.

With the brand new Android Nougat update, Samsung will introduce some major UX changes including new Quick panel and notifications, multi-window, performance mode, and Samsung Pass. The company is expected to bring all the new features to older devices as well.

The new Quick Panel will now feature cleaner aesthetics as the company has removed the titles from the icons in the panel's first depth. The second depth will include icons organised into groups of nine for making it easier to locate. Notifications, on the other hand, will now be grouped to display information more clearly and also support Direct Reply.

The Multi Window feature will allow users to work in split screen view while the latest update will let users access up to seven apps at the same time. The new Performance Mode will let users optimise the smartphone and will now include four modes to choose from including Optimised mode to extend battery life and enhance speed; Game mode to provide functions such as Game Launcher and Game Tools; Entertainment mode to enhance sound and image quality, and a High Performance mode that will enable the highest quality display settings possible.

The Android 7.0 Nougat update also brings Samsung Pass feature that works as a master key for website login on Samsung Internet. Samsung confirms that the Samsung Pass will be expanded to support mobile banking app integration.

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S7

Rs.43,400
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Easy to hold and handle
  • Unbelievable processing power
  • Phenomenal camera
  • IP68 protection
  • Bad
  • Bloated software
  • Hybrid SIM/microSD slot
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S7 review

Display

5.10-inch

Processor

1.6GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2560 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Rs.50,400
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Looks absolutely stunning
  • Record-breaking power
  • Incredible camera
  • IP68 protection
  • Bad
  • Slightly unweildy
  • Hybrid SIM/microSD slot
  • Bloated software
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.6GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2560 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3600mAh
Tags: Android Nougat, Samsung, Android 7.0 Nougat, Samsung Galaxy S7, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

US Sues Oracle, Says It Pays White Men More Than Others
Lenovo Phab 2 Pro Tango Smartphone Launched in India: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More
Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge Officially Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update; Galaxy S6, Galaxy Note 5, Others to Follow
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Amazon Sale Day 1: Redmi 3S Prime, Moto G4 Plus, iPhone 5S & Other Deals
  2. Apple Is Ready to Start Making iPhones in India - at a Price
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review
  4. Nokia 6's First Flash Sale Was Reportedly Sold Out in a Minute
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 With 4GB of RAM, Snapdragon 625 SoC Launched in India
  6. Nokia Android Phone Flagship With 6GB of RAM Tipped to Launch at MWC 2017
  7. Yakuza 0 Is the Perfect Reason to Own or Buy a PS4
  8. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
  9. iPhone 8 Tipped to Sport 'Wraparound' OLED Display, Facial Recognition
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) vs. Lenovo K6 Note
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.