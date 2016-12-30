Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge to Receive Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update in January

 
30 December 2016
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge to Receive Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update in January

Highlights

  • Samsung will pull the plug on its Galaxy Beta Program on December 30
  • Company thanks its Galaxy Beta Program members for their feedback
  • Final Android 7.1.1 Nougat build will begin rolling out in January

Samsung last month rolled out its Galaxy Beta Program for Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge users to test Android 7.0 Nougat on their devices. The Korean giant has now announced that the final build of Android 7.1.1 Nougat will begin rolling out for its flagship devices in January.

The South Korean company earlier confirmed in a response to a user query that it will skip the Android 7.0 Nougat update for the devices altogether, and jump directly to Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Samsung will also pull the plug on its Galaxy Beta Program on Friday, December 30 midnight. This essentially means that there will not be any further beta updates for users under the program. The company will not accept or respond to any feedback received in the "Error Report" or "Suggestions" section, according to Sammobile, which got hold of Samsung's statement through Weibo. Samsung says it will now manage feedback only via "community."

The company said it thanks its Galaxy Beta Program members for their feedback and plans to apply as many useful opinions as possible in the final build. The Android 7.1.1 Nougat update, over an above the changes bring adds new emojis that reflect gender equality, GIF support right from the keyboard, and app shortcuts from the home screen.

Earlier this month, it was reported that some Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge users started receiving December security updates. The update started rolling out in select countries including India.

Tags: Samsung, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Android, Android 7.1.1 Nougat, Nougat Update, Mobiles, Galaxy Beta Program
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

BlackBerry Mercury aka DTEK70 Tipped to Launch With Snapdragon 625 SoC at CES 2017
Best of 2016
Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge to Receive Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update in January
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Best of 2016
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Justifies Extension of Free Calls, Data Offer to TRAI
  2. Best Mobiles of 2016: Smartphones That Truly Stood Out
  3. Mi 6 and Galaxy S8 Rumours, Super Mario for Android, and More: 360 Daily
  4. The Best Mobiles of 2016 Under Rs. 10,000
  5. Xiaomi Mi 6 Tipped to Launch on February 6, May Resemble Mi Note 2
  6. Samsung Galaxy A 2017 Series Price Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy A 2017 Series Set to Launch on January 5
  8. Samsung Announces Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update for Galaxy S7, S7 Edge
  9. Lucky Grahak Yojana, Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana: How to Check if You Won
  10. Five Nokia-Branded Android Smartphones Expected in 2017
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2016. All rights reserved.