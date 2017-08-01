Ahead of Independence Day, Samsung has announced a lucrative cashback and exchange offers on its Galaxy S7 range. The tech giant is offering up to Rs. 8,000 cashback on the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge smartphones in India across its online and offline channels both.

The offers are listed on the Samsung India online store and the same will be offered by offline retailers as well, starting August 1. The Samsung Galaxy S7, priced at Rs. 39,400, is listed with Rs. 4,000 cash back on purchase through debit and credit cards. An additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 12,000 is also listed; however the discount will vary depending on the smartphone you exchange it with. Additionally, Reliance Jio is offering 180GB of additional 4G data, and Bajaj FinServ is offering No Cost EMI options as well.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB variant, priced at Rs. 42,900, is offering Rs. 8,000 cash back on purchase through debit and credit cards. Furthermore, a discount of Rs. 12,000 is listed on this smartphone as well. Lastly, the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge variant, priced at Rs. 48,900, is listed with the similar amount of cashback and exchange offer as its 32GB counterpart. Samsung has also introduced a 24 months EMI option as part of its Independence Day offer.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 128GB is available only in the Black Pearl colour variant on the Samsung store, while the 32GB variant and Galaxy S7 are available in varied colour options. Flipkart has not listed any offers on its site, and Amazon India is only offering an exchange discount of up to Rs. 22,055 on both the Galaxy S7 and the Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB variant. The 128GB variant is not listed on either Flipkart or Amazon India for sale.