Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Black Pearl Colour Variant Launched at Rs. 56,900

 
26 December 2016
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Black Pearl Colour Variant Launched at Rs. 56,900

Highlights

  • The Black Pearl colour variant has been priced at Rs. 56,900
  • The shipments will start from December 30
  • The phone comes with internal storage of 128GB

Samsung recently launched the Pink Gold colour variant of its smartphone Galaxy S7 Edge in India. Now, the South Korean company has brought the Black Pearl colour variant of the smartphone to the country. Even though Samsung kept the pricing of the phone unchanged at Rs. 50,900 for the Pink Gold variant, it has decided to charge a premium for the Black Pearl variant of the phone at Rs. 56,900.

The Black Pearl colour variant of Galaxy S7 Edge comes with improved internal storage, compared to 32GB on the Pink Gold colour variant, as the phone has 128GB of ROM. Just like they could with the Pink Gold variant, users can pay Rs. 2,980 and get the Gear VR headset as well as a screen replacement offer from the company. Samsung says that shipments for the Black Pearl variant of the phone will start from December 30.

Notably, a Blue Coral colour variant of the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge was also made available in India earlier this month. After the latest addition, the Galaxy S7 Edge is now available in Black Onyx, Blue Coral, Gold Platinum, Pink Gold, Silver Titanium, and Black Pearl colour variants in the country.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge features a 5.5-inch Super Amoled display with QHD (1440x2560 pixels) resolution. The phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 8890 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM.

The always-on display on the Galaxy S7 Edge allows users to check notifications, time, and date without waking up the device. The phone features a 12-megapixel 'Dual Pixel' rear camera with an f/1.7 aperture and smart OIS feature, as well as a 5-megapixel front camera with f/1.7 aperture. The phone has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The Galaxy S7 Edge houses a 3600mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Rs.51,900
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Looks absolutely stunning
  • Record-breaking power
  • Incredible camera
  • IP68 protection
  • Bad
  • Slightly unweildy
  • Hybrid SIM/microSD slot
  • Bloated software
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.6GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2560 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3600mAh
Tags: Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Black Pearl, Black Pearl Colour Variant Launch, Mobiles, Samsung, Android, India
Apple Reportedly Pulls Nokia-Owned Withings Products From Its Stores
Some Google Pixel, Pixel XL Users Report Interface Freezing Issues
Micromax Bolt Q381
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Black Pearl Colour Variant Launched at Rs. 56,900
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Micromax Bolt Q381
TRENDING
  1. Prime Minister Modi Renews Digital Push With Two New Schemes
  2. Nubia Z11, Nubia N1 to Go on Sale in India Today
  3. Flipkart Says Delhi-NCR Had Highest Number of Shoppers in 2016
  4. Apple Reportedly Pulls Nokia-Owned Withings Products From Its Stores
  5. Airtel Challenges TRAI's Decision to Allow Reliance Jio to Continue Promo
  6. Everything You Need to Know About Aadhaar Payments
  7. Cyanogen Shutting Down Services by Year-End
  8. Xiaomi Launches Budget Mi Headphones
  9. The 10 Biggest Disappointments of 2016
  10. Karbonn Launches Four New 4G Smartphones for India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2016. All rights reserved.