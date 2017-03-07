Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Samsung Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge's Android 7.0 Nougat Update Gets Delayed

 
07 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge's Android 7.0 Nougat Update Gets Delayed

Highlights

  • Samsung UK revealed the delay for Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge
  • There is no information on when it will be rolled out
  • The update was originally due in February

While Samsung is all set to mend its image as a mobile manufacturing giant with the Galaxy S8 launch in March, it seems a bit cautious in issuing software updates for its previous generation smartphones as well. Last month, Samsung started rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat update to Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, and the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge were due to receive it by the February-end. Now, the Android 7.0 Nougat update for the latter devices has been delayed indefinitely.

According to Samsung UK, the Android 7.0 Nougat update "has been delayed" as the company is in the process of reviewing its "quality" before pushing it out. It could mean that there are some issues still not solved in the Android Nougat update for Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge. Furthermore, there is no confirmation on when this update will finally roll out. Samsung recommends that Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge users should keep their software updater app enabled.

With the brand new Android 7.0 Nougat update, Samsung will introduce some significant UX changes including new Quick panel and notifications, multi-window support, performance mode, and Samsung Pass. The Android Nougat update information has been shared in the UK and there is no word about the rollout in India.

Recently, Samsung launched its mobile payment service, Samsung Pay, in India in partnership with major banks and Paytm. The Samsung Pay service is in early access phase, and it will go live widely later.

Tags: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S6 Nougat Update, Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Nougat Update, Mobiles, Android Nougat
Shubham Verma

Shubham can usually be found busy juggling tech news and rumours, if he is not lost contemplating the state of technology and its progress towards utopia. He is a ... More

New Solid-State Batteries Said to Offer 3 Times More Capacity Than Li-Ion Batteries
Unboxed Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge's Android 7.0 Nougat Update Gets Delayed
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea: The ‘Unlimited Data’ Offers
  2. iPhone 6 32GB Space Grey Variant Goes on Sale in India via Amazon
  3. iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus Available With Discounts on Amazon India
  4. Lenovo K6 Power Available With Discount, Exchange Offer on Flipkart
  5. Nokia 3310 Gold, Titanium Variant Costs More Than Rs. 1 Lakh
  6. Samsung Galaxy S8 Leaked in New Images, Show the Flagship From All Angles
  7. China's iVoomi Comes to India With 4G VoLTE Smartphone
  8. Jio Prime, Nokia 3310, Moto G5 Plus India Launch Date, and More This Week
  9. Airtel to Offer Free Data to Postpaid Customers from March 13
  10. Xiaomi Launches New Smart Home Products Under Its Mi Ecosystem
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.