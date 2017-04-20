While Samsung provided the official Nougat treatment to Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge back in January this year, it has now reportedly started rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to its Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge smartphones as well - including to users in India. While the update took long enough to roll out widely, it does bring a host of changes to the platform and carries along April 2017 security patch as well.

Users from India are reporting that Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge smartphones have started receiving the update, with build versions G920IDVU3FQD1 and G925IDVU3FQD1 respectively. While the Android 7.0 Nougat update for Galaxy S6 is reported to be 1235.04MB in size, the update size for Galaxy S6 Edge has been reported to be 1247.36MB.

The update brings along improvements to notifications as well as Quick settings button. As per the changelog, it further brings improvements to multi-window and improves space management efficiency for installation of downloaded apps. The company claims that the update improves the speed of system upgrade and app installation as well. Update also brings along performance improvements, bug fixes, and a Game Launcher app. With the update, just like on Galaxy S7, users also get a blue light filter and a high performance mode that increases the display brightness. The rollout was first reported by FoneArena.

As the Android 7.0 Nougat rollout seems to have just begun, more users are expected to receive the update in coming days. Due to the fact that this update also brings along the April 2017 security update to the Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge, it is highly recommended that readers do install it soon after it shows up for them.

If you are a Samsung Galaxy S6 or Galaxy S6 Edge user, let us know in comments down below if you have received the update yet.