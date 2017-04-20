Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge Reportedly Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update in India

 
20 April 2017
Samsung Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge Reportedly Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update in India

Highlights

  • The update also brings along April 2017 security patch
  • It is expected to roll out to all users in coming days
  • Brings along improvements and bug fixes

While Samsung provided the official Nougat treatment to Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge back in January this year, it has now reportedly started rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to its Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge smartphones as well - including to users in India. While the update took long enough to roll out widely, it does bring a host of changes to the platform and carries along April 2017 security patch as well.

Users from India are reporting that Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge smartphones have started receiving the update, with build versions G920IDVU3FQD1 and G925IDVU3FQD1 respectively. While the Android 7.0 Nougat update for Galaxy S6 is reported to be 1235.04MB in size, the update size for Galaxy S6 Edge has been reported to be 1247.36MB.

The update brings along improvements to notifications as well as Quick settings button. As per the changelog, it further brings improvements to multi-window and improves space management efficiency for installation of downloaded apps. The company claims that the update improves the speed of system upgrade and app installation as well. Update also brings along performance improvements, bug fixes, and a Game Launcher app. With the update, just like on Galaxy S7, users also get a blue light filter and a high performance mode that increases the display brightness. The rollout was first reported by FoneArena.

As the Android 7.0 Nougat rollout seems to have just begun, more users are expected to receive the update in coming days. Due to the fact that this update also brings along the April 2017 security update to the Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge, it is highly recommended that readers do install it soon after it shows up for them.

If you are a Samsung Galaxy S6 or Galaxy S6 Edge user, let us know in comments down below if you have received the update yet.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Samsung Galaxy S6 Android 7.0 Nougat Update, Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Android 7.0 Nougat Update, April 2017 Security Update, Mobiles, Android, Samsung, Android 7.0 Nougat Update
Samsung Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge Reportedly Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update in India
 
 

