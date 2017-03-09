In a strange turn of events, Samsung has reportedly started rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update for Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge smartphones after announcing a delay. While the update was initially scheduled to arrive by February-end, the South Korean company had announced the update has been delayed indefinitely while it was reviewing quality.

As per a report by Sammobile, Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge smartphone users have already started receiving the Android 7.0 Nougat update. Sammobile says that users across several European countries have started receiving the much-awaited update. Users have even shared screenshots of the update, which reveal that the firmware version G925FXXU5EQBG, has been released for the smartphones.

With the Android 7.0 Nougat update, Samsung has introduced some significant UX changes including new Quick panel and notifications, multi-window support, performance mode, and Samsung Pass. The update also adds Samsung Cloud, which allows users to sync information and data from their native apps to cloud storage.

To recall, Samsung UK had announced that the Android 7.0 Nougat update was delayed as the company was in the process of reviewing its "quality" before pushing it out. This announcement from the company gave rise to doubts that there are some issues still not solved in the Android 7.0 Nougat update for Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge.

However, now it seems like the company has started rolling out the update and should make it available to users across regions in the upcoming days.

Last month, Samsung started rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat update to Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge. Recently, Samsung also launched its mobile payment service, Samsung Pay, in India in partnership with major banks and Paytm. The Samsung Pay service is in early access phase, and it will go live widely later.