Samsung Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge Reportedly Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update

 
09 March 2017
Samsung Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge Reportedly Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update

Highlights

  • Android 7.0 Nougat rolling out with firmware version G925FXXU5EQBG
  • Company announced update delay earlier this week
  • Update was initially scheduled for February-end

In a strange turn of events, Samsung has reportedly started rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update for Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge smartphones after announcing a delay. While the update was initially scheduled to arrive by February-end, the South Korean company had announced the update has been delayed indefinitely while it was reviewing quality.

As per a report by Sammobile, Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge smartphone users have already started receiving the Android 7.0 Nougat update. Sammobile says that users across several European countries have started receiving the much-awaited update. Users have even shared screenshots of the update, which reveal that the firmware version G925FXXU5EQBG, has been released for the smartphones.

With the Android 7.0 Nougat update, Samsung has introduced some significant UX changes including new Quick panel and notifications, multi-window support, performance mode, and Samsung Pass. The update also adds Samsung Cloud, which allows users to sync information and data from their native apps to cloud storage.

To recall, Samsung UK had announced that the Android 7.0 Nougat update was delayed as the company was in the process of reviewing its "quality" before pushing it out. This announcement from the company gave rise to doubts that there are some issues still not solved in the Android 7.0 Nougat update for Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge.

However, now it seems like the company has started rolling out the update and should make it available to users across regions in the upcoming days.

Last month, Samsung started rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat update to Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge. Recently, Samsung also launched its mobile payment service, Samsung Pay, in India in partnership with major banks and Paytm. The Samsung Pay service is in early access phase, and it will go live widely later.

Samsung Galaxy S6

Samsung Galaxy S6

Rs.32,995
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Sturdy and attractive metal body
  • Fantastic performance
  • Great screen
  • Excellent camera
  • Bad
  • No microSD slot
  • Awkward camera bulge
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S6 review

Display

5.10-inch

Processor

1.5GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2560 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 5.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2550mAh
Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge

Rs.32,900
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Fantastic performance
  • Unmatched original style
  • Incredible camera
  • Bad
  • No microSD slot
  • Difficult to grip securely
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge review

Display

5.10-inch

Processor

1.5GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2560 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 5.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2600mAh
