Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro, Galaxy On7 Pro Available at a Discount on Amazon

Samsung is now offering its Galaxy On5 Pro and Galaxy On7 Pro smartphones at discounted prices on Amazon India as part of a special sale. Both Gold and Black colour variants of the smartphones are available at same price as part of the sale. While Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro is currently available on the website at Rs. 7,490 (a discount of Rs. 1,700), the Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro is available at Rs. 8,990 (a discount of Rs. 2,200) as part of the sale. The smartphones were both released in July last year.

Further, the company is offering an additional discount of up to Rs. 7,069 and Rs. 5,831 on Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro and Galaxy On5 Pro respectively as part of an exchange offer.

Coming to the specifications on the devices, the dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-box and features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. The smartphone is powered by 1.3GHz quad-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. The Galaxy On5 Pro comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card). In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro sports an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro houses a 2600mAh non removable battery, measures 142.30x72.10x8.50mm, and weighs 149 grams. The connectivity options offered by the phone include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, FM, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). The sensors on the device include proximity sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor and gyroscope.

Moving on to Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro, the dual-SIM smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-box and sports a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. The smartphone is powered by 1.2GHz quad-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. The Samsung On7 Pro comes with 16GB of built-in storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro packs a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies. The smartphone houses a 3000mAh removable battery, measures 151.80x77.50x8.20mm, and weighs 172 grams