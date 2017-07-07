Samsung on Friday launched a new Flipkart exclusive smartphone, the Galaxy On Max. The smartphone's highlights are the presence of 4GB RAM, a 5.7-inch full-HD display, front flash, large aperture cameras, and support for Samsung Pay Mini, all of which are standout features for a Samsung smartphone at its price. As we mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy On Max will be available via Flipkart, where it is listed as 'coming soon'. Unfortunately, no exact release date has yet to be provided by either Samsung or Flipkart.

Commenting on the launch, Sandeep Singh Arora, Vice President, Online Business, Samsung India, said, "Today consumers use their smartphones to capture memories. Galaxy On Max is the perfect device for this, enabling users to click brilliant photographs under all light conditions. It also offers the option of sharing pictures on-the-go with a single click. Galaxy On Max will redefine the way people click and share pictures."

Samsung Galaxy On Max price in India

The Samsung Galaxy On Max price in India is Rs. 16,900, while the smartphone will be available in Black and Gold colour variants in the country. For now, no launch offers have been listed by the company. At its price, the smartphone compares with the Oppo F3, Moto G5 Plus, Oppo F1s, Honor 8 Lite, Honor 8, and even the Samsung Galaxy J7 Max and Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime.

Samsung Galaxy On Max specifications

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy On Max runs Android 7.0 Nougat, and sports a 5.7-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MTK P25 SoC (with four cores clocked at 2.39GHz and four cores clocked at 1.69GHz) coupled with 4GB of RAM.

Coming to the cameras on the Samsung Galaxy On - the smartphone bears 13-megapixel sensors and LED flash modules both on the front and back. The front sensor is coupled with a f/1.9 aperture lens, while the rear sensor is coupled with a f/1.7 aperture lens, which the company claims provide great low light performance.

The smartphone bears 32GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). For connectivity options, the smartphone offers 4G VoLTE, alongside Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Micro-USB port. It weighs 178 grams, and measures 156.6x78.7x8.1mm. It is powered by a 3300mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy On Max features

The Samsung Galaxy On Max sports a fingerprint sensor on the home button. It also supports Samsung Pay Mini, which was launched in India last month alongside the Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro and Galaxy J7 Max. It supports UPI-based payments and integrates a mobile wallet, but forgoes the NFC and MST based for offline tap-to-pay features that essentially replace debit and credit cards.

Samsung is also touting the Social Camera Mode on the Samsung Galaxy On Max - the feature is supposed to provide instant sharing options to users, letting them pin their favourite social media contacts for quick sharing. The company says the Social Camera Mode also lets users utilise live stickers.