For all the riot the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 caused last year due to its fire-prone nature, people still adored the smartphone and seem to be willing to let go of the past if it means owning one of Samsung's best flagships from 2016. The company last week started selling refurbished Galaxy Note 7 smartphone under the moniker Galaxy Note FE in South Korea, and it looks like Samsung is ready to take the smartphone outside its home town.

The Galaxy Note FE (Fan Edition) could now make its way to some overseas markets, suggests to a report by The Investor. According to the report, the Galaxy Note FE has experienced huge popularity since it went on sale last week. Only 400,000 units of the Galaxy Note FE have been made for South Korea, and Samsung says that it has no plans to roll out more in the country. However, some sources suggest that the company is "considering" launching the smartphone in some overseas markets later this month.

Although telecom companies have not revealed standalone sales figures of the Galaxy Note FE, it is being said that the number of new mobile subscribers have surged to 24,000 a day compared to the average 15,000 in recent weeks. This is being credited to the Galaxy Note FE, which people seem to be favouring for its flagship design and specs at a cheaper price.

Priced at around $608 (roughly Rs. 39,250), the Galaxy Note FE is about 20 percent cheaper than the Galaxy Note 7, and comes with a slightly faster Snapdragon 821 processor. Since a faulty battery in the Galaxy Note 7 was revealed to be the cause for the last year's incidents, the refurbished models chart a safer path with a smaller 3200mAh battery.

The Galaxy Note FE has received a few software updates since last week, which have brought Samsung's artificial assistant Bixby to the smartphone as well as Android Nougat. Apart from the processor and battery, the Galaxy Note FE is pretty much similar to the Galaxy Note 7 in every other way. Notably, there have been no fire-related incidents reported with the new models since its launch, which is a good start for Samsung.