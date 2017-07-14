Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy Note Fan Edition Teardown Reveals It as a Galaxy Note 7 With a Smaller Battery

 
14 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung Galaxy Note Fan Edition Teardown Reveals It as a Galaxy Note 7 With a Smaller Battery

Photo Credit: iFixit

Highlights

  • Galaxy Note Fan Edition comes with a battery with smaller capacity
  • The new phone's battery weighs less than the one on Galaxy Note 7 as well
  • The smartphone was released in South Korea on July 7

Earlier this month, Samsung made a major announcement as the company said that it will be releasing refurbished version of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone, called Samsung Galaxy Note Fan Edition. While the South Korean conglomerate said that it will be using components from the Galaxy Note 7 in the new model, the iFixit teardown of the new handset has revealed that it is the same old Galaxy Note 7 albeit with a new smaller battery.

In its note regarding the Galaxy Note Fan Edition teardown, iFixit says, "Beyond batteries, we've got exactly the same phone: no evidence of the rumoured processor bumps, and no surprises."

galaxy note fan edition teardown ifixit story2 Galaxy Note Fan Edition Story 2

Photo Credit: iFixit

In comparison with the 13.48Wh (3500mAh) battery on the original Galaxy Note 7, the Galaxy Note Fan Edition comes with a smaller 12.32Wh (3200mAh) battery. Notably, the new battery even weighs less than the one on original Galaxy Note 7. While the latter came with a battery that weighed 47.7 grams, the battery on Galaxy Note Fan Edition weighs in at 45.4 grams.

To recall, Samsung said that it will only sell 400,000 units of the Galaxy Note Fan Edition in South Korea and will decide later whether to release the smartphone elsewhere or not. The smartphone was priced by the company at KRW 699,000 (roughly Rs. 39,700) and was released in South Korea on July 7.

To recall, Samsung had to recall around 3 million Galaxy Note 7 units due to reported explosions later attributed to faulty batteries. We will have to see if the company will introduced the refurbished units elsewhere on the globe as well, with a recent report claiming the company had not ruled out such a move.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Galaxy Note Fan Edition Teardown, Galaxy Note Fan Edition Battery, Refurbished Galaxy Note 7, Mobiles, Android, Samsung
Google Play Music New Release Radio Will Suggest New Music Based on Your Tastes
Samsung Galaxy Note Fan Edition Teardown Reveals It as a Galaxy Note 7 With a Smaller Battery
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vivo V5S
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 3 Available to Buy With Zero Percent Interest EMI Schemes in India
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 4A, Redmi 4, Redmi Note 4 to Go Up for Pre-Orders Today
  3. WhatsApp Now Lets You Send Any File Type, Bundle Shared Media
  4. Nokia 6 to Go on Sale via Amazon India on August 23, Registrations Open
  5. Google Just Acquired This Newborn AI Startup From Bengaluru
  6. NanoPhone 'Smallest Phone in the World' Launched in India
  7. Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus First Impressions
  8. Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Benefits Continue: 84GB Data for 84 Days at Rs. 399
  9. Moto E4 Plus With 5000mAh Battery Launched at Rs. 9,999
  10. A Definitive List of AI Startups That Have Been Acquired by Tech Giants
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.