After the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, Samsung will do everything in its power to ensure that the successor is top notch. In a fresh leak, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is now tipped to sport a dual camera setup - a first in the company's portfolio - and it is expected to be much better than Apple's iPhone 7 Plus.

KGI Securities' analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is back with a fresh investor note (shared by 9to5Mac), this time revealing Samsung's plans. According to Kuo, the big highlight of the Galaxy Note 8 will be the dual camera setup which will consist of a 12-megapixel wide-angle CIS supporting dual photodiode, and a 13-megapixel telephoto CIS. It will support 3X optical zoom, come with dual 6P lenses, and support dual OIS as well.

Kuo further asserts that the Galaxy Note 8's dual camera setup is going to be much better than the current iPhone 7 Plus module, and will likely match the iPhone 8, if not be better. In his note, Kuo also stated that the Galaxy Note 8 will have a 6.4-inch QHD+ OLED display, and it will sport a rear fingerprint sensor as well.

Furthermore, Kuo elaborates that the market feedback for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8+ has exceeded expectations. "According to our survey, market feedback to Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ (abbreviated as 'S8') has been better than expected since their unveiling. We attribute this to a better-than-expected selling point in the full-screen design. For this reason, we revise up our 2017F S8 shipments from 40-45mn units to 50-55mn units. Post-launch market response a big thumbs up for full-screen design, offsetting our concerns. Although the full-screen design has not created any new applications, its form factor will be effective in attracting high-end users. This is why market feedback has exceeded our expectations," Kuo notes.

Kuo explains that the big screen doesn't bring any new functional abilities, and was KGI's main concern earlier, but the early welcome reception has compelled KGI to revise its 2017 Galaxy S8 shipment numbers.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are set to launch in India in a few hours, and the smartphone is confirmed to be sold on Flipkart. Pricing and full availability details will be unveiled at the event.