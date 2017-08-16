Samsung has now released an official teaser video for its upcoming Galaxy Note 8 smartphone that is scheduled to be launched on August 23. Separately, the specifications of the handset have now been leaked on the Internet as its benchmark tests from AnTuTu and GFXBench have been spotted online. Interestingly, there is some contradictory information about the dual camera setup that is expected to mark its debut on the series with the upcoming Galaxy Note 8.

First talking about the official teaser, while the video doesn't reveal anything about the Galaxy Note 8, it does indicate that the smartphone will be bigger than the current Galaxy S flagship models, featuring a similar design but with the S Pen stylus included. The upbeat music and motivational words used in the teaser video further indicate that Samsung thinks it is ready to move beyond the Galaxy Note 7 explosion saga that caused damage to the company both financially and in terms of reputation.

Moving on to the leaks, a news report from ETNews has suggested that the rear dual camera setup on the Galaxy Note 8 will consist of a 12-megapixel sensor with dual-pixel autofocus and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens. Both sensors are said to come with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and offer up to 2X optical zoom. Notably, this differs from an earlier report that said that the smartphone can offer up to 3X optical zoom.

Apart from blurring the background, which people have come to expect out of dual camera setups, the optics on the Galaxy Note 8 will reportedly enable distance recognition and provide better images in low-light conditions. Interestingly, the report suggests that Samsung is planning to replace single camera units on its smartphones with dual camera setups on both flagship as well as mid-end handsets (starting with the next Galaxy A-Series expected to launch in 2018).

While the cost of a dual camera module is said to be 1.5 times more in comparison to a single camera module, Samsung is believed to have realised that the market for dual camera setups is about to blossom on full scale, as per the report. Coming to the benchmark listing of the Galaxy Note 8, the smartphone has been spotted on both AnTuTu and GFXBench websites and found to perform impressively. First talking about the GFXBench listing of the smartphone, spotted by MobileXpose, the data on the website suggests that the handset comes with a 6.4-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) display that comes with a FHD+ (1080x2220) resolution out-of-the-box just like the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

As per GFXBench listing, the Galaxy Note 8 will run Android 7.1.1 out-of-the-box and be powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 8995 SoC clocked at 2.3GHz. In the US, the smartphone is expected to come with a Snapdragon 835 SoC, as usually happens with Samsung flagship devices. However, both variants of the smartphone have been tipped to come with 6GB of RAM. The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to come with 64GB of built-in storage.

Moving on to the AnTuTu listing of the Galaxy Note 8, spotted by PlayfulDroid, the smartphone has been tipped to come with a 6.3-inch QHD+ display, which is in line with earlier leaks but slightly smaller than what GFXBench listing suggests. In contrast to other leaks, the AnTuTu listing suggests that the dual camera setup on the smartphone will consist of a 12-megapixel and another 8-megapixel sensor. However, rest of the specifications are same as that on GFXBench. The Galaxy Note 8 was able to achieve a benchmark score of 179,000 on AnTuTu.