Samsung Galaxy Note 8 leaks are increasing in frequency, but surprisingly, this time around, the South Korean smartphone maker might have teased the handset to us by itself. In a teaser image, shared by the Exynos team, Samsung might have given us the first glimpse of the upcoming Galaxy Note 8. Separately, the smartphone has been tipped to be released in September this year.

The Samsung Exynos team shared a Twitter post on Thursday meant to tout the benefits of the Samsung Exynos 8895 SoC. However, the smartphone pictured in the tweet looked nothing like the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, which are currently are only two smartphones to be powered by the processor.

The smartphone in the tweet has design elements similar to previous leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. While the company has not mentioned anything regarding the smartphone, it is possible that it is just a prototype device or generic render as it doesn't have a power button, which is usually located on the right side of the device.

Notably, previous leaks have suggested that the smartphone will feature an Infinity Display, just like the Galaxy S8 and S8+, but with a slightly larger 6.3-inch size.

Separately, Digitimes reports citing a component maker in Taiwan that Samsung will be releasing its Galaxy Note 8 smartphone in September. The source also said that the launch of refurbished Galaxy Note7, aka Galaxy Note Fan Edition, by the South Korean company can be seen as a move to gauge the reaction of the market before the release of the upcoming flagship.

To recall, a recent report suggested that the Galaxy Note 8 will be launched on August 23 and will be made available broadly in global markets in September.