Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specifications Leaked, Two Storage Variants Tipped

 
30 June 2017
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specifications Leaked, Two Storage Variants Tipped

Highlights

  • The smartphone is tipped to sport a dual camera setup
  • It is expected to come in 64GB and 128GB variants
  • The smartphone may pack a 3300mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is still months away, but that doesn’t stop leaks from occurring. Fresh leaks today give out specification details of the Galaxy Note 8 flagship, revealing battery size, RAM, processor, and even multiple storage variants.

The specification information comes from Weibo tipster Ice Universe, who cites South Korean media to claim that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will sport a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It is tipped to be powered by the Exynos 8895 processor or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor depending on the regions.

There’s also expected to be a 6GB of RAM included, and another leak from website Osen claims that the smartphone will sport 64GB and 128GB of storage. Furthermore, Ice Universe tips that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will sport a dual 12-megapixel camera setup with OIS capabilities built-in. The smartphone may pack a 3300mAh battery, and will come with support for S Pen and DeX. Lastly, the tipster claims that the smartphone will come in Black, Blue, and Gold colour variants. This is in accordance with what has been leaked earlier about the device. The tip about two storage variants is new, and it will be an added bonus for users to make a choice from.

Past render leaks have also confirmed design details of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, and it is expected to sport the fingerprint scanner at the back, beside the dual camera setup. It is expected to sport an Infinity Display, and come with a glass back as well. As per a recent news report, the South Korean company might launch the smartphone in late September at a price tag of EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 72,100).

Tags: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Galaxy note 8 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Storage, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

