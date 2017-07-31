As the August 23 launch date for Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is still far away, more leaks regarding the smartphone are continuing to pour in. Following the earlier pattern, the upcoming Note series smartphone has been leaked in renders yet again and has reportedly received FCC certification as well. Separately, the South Korean company has also purportedly hinted at multimedia capabilities of the smartphone.

Talking first about the leaked renders, obtained by Forbes, the new images provide essential details about the design on Galaxy Note 8 and suggest that it will come with a dual camera setup (in horizontal orientation) at the back. Further, the display size of 6.3-inches, which has been tipped for quite some time, has again been tipped in the latest leak.

These leaked renders have been provided by smartphone case-maker Ghostek and Forbes says that as the renders are from the company's Cloak series and not generic, they can be very close to the final design. Moving on to the certification bit, Galaxy Note 8 has now received the nod from US Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The FCC filing of the device with model number SM-N950, which is similar to earlier smartphones from Samsung's Galaxy Note series, indicates that the handset will support GSM and CDMA networks for full compatibility with US carriers, as reported by Android Authority.

Notably, the South Korean company has now emphasised that Galaxy Note 8 will be its strongest multimedia product, as pointed out in a report by 9To5Google. In its earnings report, an executive from Samsung reportedly said, "The Galaxy Note series, first launched in 2011, come with a range of multimedia features, including the large-size display, and S Pen, only available with the smartphone models. The Galaxy Note 8 will feature more advanced, richer multimedia functionalities."