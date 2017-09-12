Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Pre-Orders Highest in Note Series, Says Executive

 
12 September 2017
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Pre-Orders Highest in Note Series, Says Executive

Highlights

  • Galaxy Note 8 pre-orders have surpassed other Notes series pre-orders
  • The Galaxy Note 8 goes on sale on Friday in the US, S. Korea, etc.
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will launch in India on Tuesday

Pre-orders for Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's latest premium smartphone Galaxy Note 8 are the highest among the Note series, the tech giant's mobile chief said on Tuesday.

Samsung is betting on the Galaxy Note 8 to keep its market dominance as it competes with rival Apple Inc's latest iPhones due to be unveiled later on Tuesday.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream

The Galaxy Note 8 goes on sale on Friday in the United States, South Korea and other countries.

Samsung, the world's largest smartphone maker by market share, has received positive feedback on the Galaxy Note 8 following pre-orders from about 40 countries, said DJ Koh, President of Samsung Electronics' Mobile Communications Business.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Teardown Shows a Hard to Repair Design: iFixit

"Since the August 23 New York unpack, many buyers and partners said the initial response is very encouraging," Koh said at a media event.

Priced at $930 to $960 (roughly Rs. 59,560 to Rs. 61,500) by US network carriers, including a dialling and data plan, the Note 8 will kick off a new era of premium-priced handsets, which analysts expect to be joined by $1,000-plus iPhones next month.

Apple will hold a "10th anniversary" event later on Tuesday, when it is expected to unveil a special edition iPhone with an edge-to-edge screen and augmented reality that will battle with the Note 8 for pre-holiday sales.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Tags: Samsung, Galaxy Note 8 Sale, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Sale, Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and What Else You Can Expect From Apple's September 12 Event
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Pre-Orders Highest in Note Series, Says Executive
 
 

