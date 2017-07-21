Samsung confirmed on Thursday that the company will be launching its upcoming Galaxy Note 8 smartphone on August 23. While several leaks have already given design cues about the handset, a new set of mockups have now surfaced on the Internet and show the Galaxy Note 8 from all sides, revealing crucial details.

The leaked mockups, obtained by BGR, have been prepared by a third-party case maker on the basis of details that are said to have leaked from a factory. These renders, much in line with earlier leaks, suggest that the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 will feature a dual camera setup at the back in a horizontal orientation. The camera sensors are expected to be separated from the fingerprint scanner by LED flash and heart-rate sensor in the middle.

However, BGR notes that unlike some earlier leaks, the new renders suggest that the display on Galaxy Note 8 will feature rounded edges just like Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. The power button can be seen located on the right hand side of the handset while the volume rocker and dedicated Bixby button can be seen on the left side.

The Infinity Display has been tipped almost unanimously for the Galaxy Note 8 and these new renders also show the smartphone sporting the same. In fact, Samsung has almost confirmed this feature on the handset as its invite image showed outlines with narrow bezels on Galaxy Note 8.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 SoC (depending on the market). The smartphone has been tipped to pack 6GB of RAM. The dual camera setup on the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to come with two 12-megapixel sensors and independent OIS (optical image stabilisation) for each lens. The smartphone has further been tipped to house a 3300mAh battery.