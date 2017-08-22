Samsung Galaxy Note 8 256GB Variant Tipped in Leaked Promotion Material

Samsung will unveil its new flagship Galaxy Note 8 on Wednesday and while renders and images have been leaking out for months, alleged promotional material for the smartphone has now popped up on the Internet and revealed more information about launch offers. As per the leaked images of the alleged fliers of the Galaxy Note 8, the 256GB storage variant of the handset will be offered with some premium goodies in the home country.

The newly leaked images, shared by Dutch website Techtastic, have seemingly confirmed the presence of the 256GB storage variant and suggested that the customers who buy this model will get the choice of either getting a free AKG Bluetooth speaker or Nemonic printer with the handset, as pointed out in a report by GSMArena.

Apart from this, the company has been tipped to offer coupons that provide KRW 100,000 (roughly Rs. 5,650) off accessories like the Gear VR with the 64GB storage variant of the smartphone, as per the report. It has also been pointed out that the 256GB storage variant might just be launched exclusively in South Korea and the 128GB storage variant might be launched elsewhere.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Galaxy Note 8 will sport a 6.3-inch QHD (1440x2960 pixels) Infinity Display with taller-than-usual aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The handset is expected to be powered by Exynos 8895 SoC globally, but come with Snapdragon 835 in the US, much like the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

In terms of optics, it is expected to come with a dual camera setup with two 12-megapixel sensors. The primary wide-angle lens has been tipped to come with an f/1.7 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus, while the secondary telephoto lens is expected to come with an f/2.4 aperture. Both the lenses are also said to offer optical image stabilisation as well.

The Galaxy Note 8 has been rumoured to pack 6GB of RAM, and come with 64GB of built-in storage, which will be further expandable via microSD card. The handset is expected to measure 162.5x74.6x8.5mm. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is likely to house a 3300mAh battery that could support wireless charging as well.