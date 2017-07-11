Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Design Leaked in Images Yet Again

The last few weeks have witnessed a constant stream of leaks regarding Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and now the phablet has again featured in newly leaked images. Just like some earlier leaks, the new images also come from what seems like promotional material of a case for the smartphone and gives a comprehensive and close look at the design of the yet-to-be-launched flagship.

The leaked images, shared by Twitter user ZyadAtef12, show the Galaxy Note 8 with its Infinity Display and from all sides including top and bottom. Notably, the new images suggest the same dual camera setup design, with horizontal orientation, which has been suggested by several leaks now. This means, the dual cameras are separated from the fingerprint sensor by the LED flash and heart rate monitor in the middle.

The Galaxy Note 8 can be seen sporting a power button on the right side and volume rocker and dedicated Bixby button on the left hand side. Notably, the image that features bottom of the smartphone shows that it will retain 3.5mm headphone jack and will have speaker grille as well.

While these leaked images seem very plausible and are also in line with earlier leaks, we will advise our readers to take this information with a pinch of salt as none of this is confirmed by Samsung itself.

To recall, the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display and be powered by Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 SoC (depending on the market). The smartphone has been tipped to pack 6GB of RAM. The dual camera setup on the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to come with two 12-megapixel sensors and come with independent OIS (optical image stabilisation) for each lens. The dual cameras on the smartphone have been said to be in a horizontal orientation.

As per leaks, the Galaxy Note 8 has been tipped to house a 3300mAh battery and the smartphone is expected to be launched in September.