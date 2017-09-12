Samsung Galaxy Note 8 India launch is set for 12:30pm IST at an event in New Delhi. The company will live stream the launch on its website. To recall, the smartphone was launched in New York last month. It's the first smartphone from the South Korean company that sports a dual rear camera setup, and the successor to the ill-fated Samsung Galaxy Note 7. As seen in previous generations of the Samsung Galaxy Note series, the smartphone comes with an S Pen stylus, as well as an Infinity Display that was seen in the Samsung Galaxy S8. It is also IP68-certified for dust and water resistance, capable of withstanding immersion in up to 1.5 metres for up to 30 minutes.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 price in India can be expected to be close to the US pricing of $930 (roughly Rs. 59,500). The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Galaxy Note 8 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and sports a 6.3-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a pixel density of 521ppi. It is powered by a Snapdragon 835 SoC or a Samsung Exynos 8895 SoC, with the latter variant expected to be made available in India - the Exynos processor has four cores clocked at 2.3GHz and four at 1.7GHz. It features 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM.

The Galaxy Note 8's dual rear camera setup has dual OIS, with one 12-megapixel sensor sporting a wide-angle lens, Dual Pixel AF, and an f/1.7 aperture, while the other 12-megapixel sensor has a telephoto lens with autofocus and an f/2.4 aperture. The setup is capable of depth of field effects like Bokeh, apart from 2X optical zoom. The front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor with autofocus and an f/1.7 aperture. Storage variants include 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) )Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and MST. Sensors on board the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, digital compass, gyroscope, heart rate sensor, iris sensor, and proximity sensor. The smartphone has three biometric unlocking features - fingerprint scanner, facial recognition, and an iris scanner. It is powered by a 3300mAh battery with wireless charging.