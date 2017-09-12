Samsung Galaxy Note 8 India Launch Event Starts: Live Updates

After a delay of approximately half an hour, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 India launch event has commenced with Samsung CEO and President for Southeast Asia H.C. Hong taking the stage. The Galaxy Note 8 launch event is being held the same day as the iPhone X and iPhone 8 global unveiling. But the company is reportedly confident of the large-screen phone's prospects in India, which amassed over 72,000 pre-bookings in a day, and has garnered over 2.5 lakh registrations on Amazon India and the official Samsung website. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 live blog for live updates on the Galaxy Note 8 India launch event!

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 specifications, features

The Galaxy Note 8 was launched in New York in August, and can be expected to be made available in its dual-SIM variant in the country. Samsung can also be expected to bring the Exynos variant of the Galaxy Note 8 to India, instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC variant.

Highlights of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 include a dual rear camera setup, S Pen stylus, Infinity Display, and IP68-certification for dust and water resistance. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is a dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) smartphone running Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It sports a 6.3-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED display, and is powered by a Samsung Exynos octa-core SoC, coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM.

The Galaxy Note 8's dual rear camera setup has dual OIS, with one 12-megapixel wide-angle lens camera and another 12-megapixel sensor telephoto lens camera. It has an 8-megapixel autofocus camera, and was launched in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB inbuilt storage variants. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). It is powered by a 3300mAh battery.