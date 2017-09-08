Samsung launched its Galaxy Note 8 smartphone last month globally and it seems like the company is finally set to launch the smartphone in India. Samsung has now started sending invites for a New Delhi launch event scheduled for September 12 - the same day as Apple's iPhone launch - and judging by the GIF image and the tagline of the invite, there is hardly any room for doubt that the company will be unveiling the Galaxy Note 8 smartphone in India on the aforementioned date.

In its invite, Samsung has used the tagline 'Do Bigger Things' and posted a GIF that shows an outline of the smartphone with narrow bezels and the company's S Pen that sketches an image of people from different cultures within India. Further, the company has also announced that the launch event will start at 12:30pm IST on September 12. Interestingly, the company has also mentioned its own 'Make For India' initiative in the invite as well.

To recall, Galaxy Note 8 comes with a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED Infinity Display with resolution of 1440x2960 pixels. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, however India will most likely be getting the Exynos variant of the processor. In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 comes with dual 12-megapixel rear cameras with optical image stabilisation (OIS) on both the f/1.7 wide-angle lens and the f/2.4 telephoto lenses. At front, there is an 8-megapixel camera, also with f/1.7 aperture.

Notably, the pre-registrations for the Galaxy Note 8 were already open on Samsung's Indian website but the company will be announcing the pricing at the launch event itself.