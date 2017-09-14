Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Receiving Update Before It Starts Shipping: Report

 
14 September 2017
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Receiving Update Before It Starts Shipping: Report

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has received a firmware update
  • It brings camera and wireless charging improvements
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will start shipping from September 21

While Samsung's latest flagship Galaxy Note 8 will not start shipping until Friday, September 15 in the US and Thursday next week, September 21, in India, it has reportedly already received a firmware update. The new firmware update for Galaxy Note 8 will improve camera stability and wireless charging support in the handset. However, there is no new Android security patch in the update - still set to August and not September.

According to a report by a Samsung Galaxy fan site based out of the Netherlands, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has received a firmware update version N950FXXU1AQI1, which brings camera improvements, better wireless charging, and overall performance. The update is almost 538MB in size and rolling out to unlocked units and Vodafone-sold units in some European countries.

If you are amongst the first buyers of Galaxy Note 8 who get their hands on their devices next day in US, you can visit phone's settings and manually check for update. However normally, you should get an update notification right there on your Galaxy Note 8.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was launched in India this week at Rs. 67,900 price. The smartphone boasts of a big 6.3-inch Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio and S Pen support. The smartphone is up for pre-orders and will start shipping from Thursday next week, September 21, as we said. As launch offers, you get one-time screen replacement, a free wireless charger, and HDFC customers receive Rs. 4,000 as cashback on using the bank cards while making the purchase.

Tags: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy Note 8 Firmware Update, Mobiles, Android
Shubham Verma

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X Support Fast Charging, But Only If You Buy Accessories Separately
