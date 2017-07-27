Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Note 8 is all the talk of the town these days as we approach its launch on August 23. While most rumours say that the Galaxy Note 8 will feature pack 6GB of RAM, a new leak makes mention of a Galaxy Note 8 Emperor Edition. Now the name means to signify that the smartphone will pack a whopping 8GB of RAM along with 256GB of inbuilt storage, with a slight possibility of a Star Wars reference attached as well. Separately, the Galaxy Note 8 will likely be available for pre-orders in Australia starting August 25, a leaked Samsung document suggests.

Now, the report of a possible Galaxy Note 8 Emperor Edition with 8GB+256GB capacity was first tipped on Weibo by @ice. It is said to be available in South Korea and China. In the same post, the tipster says that the 256GB internal storage variant will also be offered with the standard Galaxy Note 8 model with 6GB of RAM. Additionally, the tipster also mentions three colour variants, Black, Gray and Blue, for the phablet, the last of which could refer to the Deep Blue colour that was recently spotted.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Note 8 smartphone is tipped to sports a near bezel-less design similar to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. It will likely sport a more squarish frame with a slightly bigger 6.3-inch display compared to the 6.2-inch screen on the Galaxy S8+. The upcoming phablet has been rumoured to be the first smartphone to sport Qualcomm's Snapdragon 836 SoC, a privilege Google is possibly fighting for with its next Pixel smartphone.

Additionally, the Galaxy Note 8 is rumoured to start with 6GB of RAM and now a possible 8GB variant as well. There will be a horizontal dual rear camera setup with two 12-megapixel sensors and independent OIS (optical image stabilisation) for each lens, and a fingerprint sensor next to it. Based on past leaks, the phablet is expected to house a 3300mAh battery.

The smartphone is expected to be unveiled at Samsung's 'Unpacked Event' on August 23, and is rumoured to be up for pre-orders in Australia two days later, according to a Samsung document which mentions a "Screen Assure Offer", a one-time free screen replacement in the first 12 months on purchase of the smartphone. The deal will come into play on August 25, which suggests the date for when the phone will be available for pre-orders. The document also reveals the list of stores in Australia where the smartphone will be available: Samsung stores (offline and online), carriers Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, Virgin Mobile, then retailers JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Woolworths, The Good Guys, Bing Lee, Costco, and more.