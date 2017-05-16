Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Tipped to Sport Dual Camera Setup, 6.3-Inch Display

Last month, Samsung confirmed that the company will be launching its Galaxy Note 8 smartphone in the second half of this year and now a new leak has shared some of the details about the phone. Separately, the refurbished version of Galaxy Note 7, dubbed as Galaxy Note 7R, has reportedly received Bluetooth 5.0 certification as the device's launch seems to be closer than ever.

First talking about the Galaxy Note 8, the new leak from China (shared on Weibo) suggests that the upcoming phablet flagship from Samsung will pack a 6.3-inch display and will also feature a dual-camera setup, as pointed out in a report by The Android Soul. Notably, the dual-camera setup suggestion falls in line with claim made by a KGI Securities analyst last month. The Galaxy Note 8 was tipped to feature a dual camera setup which will consist of a 12-megapixel wide-angle CIS supporting dual photodiode, and a 13-megapixel telephoto CIS. It will support 3X optical zoom, come with dual 6P lenses, and support dual OIS as well.

Interestingly, the KGI analyst under consideration - the rather reliable Ming-Chi Kuo - also made a bold claim by saying that the dual-camera setup on Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be much better than the one present on Apple's iPhone 7 Plus.

As Samsung decided to increase the display size of its flagship Galaxy S8+ smartphone over its predecessor, there has been uncertainty regarding the display size on the Galaxy Note 8, which has traditionally featured a larger display among flagship smartphones from company.

Moving to the refurbished Galaxy Note 7, a device with model number SM-935F was spotted on the Bluetooth certification website and the listing suggests that the phone will come with support for Bluetooth 5.0, as pointed out in a report by GSMArena. Notably, the original Galaxy Note 7 offered Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity. Earlier this month, rumours suggested that the Galaxy Note 7R will be priced as low as KRW 500,000 or about $440 (roughly Rs. 28,300)