Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Tipped to Sport Dual Camera Setup, 6.3-Inch Display

 
16 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Tipped to Sport Dual Camera Setup, 6.3-Inch Display

Photo Credit: via The Android Soul

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will launch in second half of 2017
  • Galaxy Note 7R is expected to support Bluetooth 5.0
  • Galaxy Note 7R has been tipped to cost half the price of original phone

Last month, Samsung confirmed that the company will be launching its Galaxy Note 8 smartphone in the second half of this year and now a new leak has shared some of the details about the phone. Separately, the refurbished version of Galaxy Note 7, dubbed as Galaxy Note 7R, has reportedly received Bluetooth 5.0 certification as the device's launch seems to be closer than ever.

First talking about the Galaxy Note 8, the new leak from China (shared on Weibo) suggests that the upcoming phablet flagship from Samsung will pack a 6.3-inch display and will also feature a dual-camera setup, as pointed out in a report by The Android Soul. Notably, the dual-camera setup suggestion falls in line with claim made by a KGI Securities analyst last month. The Galaxy Note 8 was tipped to feature a dual camera setup which will consist of a 12-megapixel wide-angle CIS supporting dual photodiode, and a 13-megapixel telephoto CIS. It will support 3X optical zoom, come with dual 6P lenses, and support dual OIS as well.

Interestingly, the KGI analyst under consideration - the rather reliable Ming-Chi Kuo - also made a bold claim by saying that the dual-camera setup on Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be much better than the one present on Apple's iPhone 7 Plus.

As Samsung decided to increase the display size of its flagship Galaxy S8+ smartphone over its predecessor, there has been uncertainty regarding the display size on the Galaxy Note 8, which has traditionally featured a larger display among flagship smartphones from company.

Moving to the refurbished Galaxy Note 7, a device with model number SM-935F was spotted on the Bluetooth certification website and the listing suggests that the phone will come with support for Bluetooth 5.0, as pointed out in a report by GSMArena. Notably, the original Galaxy Note 7 offered Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity. Earlier this month, rumours suggested that the Galaxy Note 7R will be priced as low as KRW 500,000 or about $440 (roughly Rs. 28,300)

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Dual Camera, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Display, Samsung Galaxy Note 7R, Mobiles, Android, Samsung
Asus ZenFone 3 Max, ZenFone 3 Deluxe Start Receiving Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update
WannaCry Ransomware: Less Than $70,000 Paid During Cyber-Attacks, Says White House
Redmi Note 4
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Tipped to Sport Dual Camera Setup, 6.3-Inch Display
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oppo F1s
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Review
  2. Nokia 3310 Launched at Rs. 3,310 in India, Will Be Available Offline Only
  3. Who Is Really to Blame for the WannaCry Ransomware?
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 4 With 4100mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. ATMs Closed Due to WannaCry Ransomware? Experts Debunk WhatsApp Hoaxes
  6. HTC U11 'Squeezable Smartphone' With Snapdragon 835 SoC Launched
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Expected to Launch in India Today
  8. Fresh OnePlus 5 Renders Leaked, Specifications Tipped on Benchmark Site
  9. Flipkart Sale Day 3: Best Mobiles & Laptops Deals Still Available
  10. Why Do Hackers and Ransomware Attackers Ask for Bitcoins? The Answer
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.