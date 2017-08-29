Samsung once again grabbed thousands of eyeballs when it unveiled its second flagship, the Galaxy Note 8 last week. The Galaxy Note 8 features a stunning 6.3-inch super AMOLED QHD+ display with a resolution of 1440x2960 pixels with a 18.5:9 ratio. Now DisplayMate, the display calibration and testing firm, has rated the Galaxy Note 8's display to be the best smartphone display it has ever tested.

DisplayMate has said in its report that the smartphone's 24-bit display uses a flexible-substrate OLED technology. The most notable property of Galaxy Note 8's display is its brightness that can hit a maximum of 1,200 nits, which is almost 22 percent brighter than the Galaxy S8 smartphones.

Samsung Note 8's display has also been found to sport a panel that utilises PenTile-type display matrix for subpixels, which Samsung likes to refer to as 'Diamond Pixel' due to their shape. The near bezel-less design comes as an icing on the cake, making the Galaxy Note 8 produce a wide colour gamut dispersed over a greater display proportion. The smartphone comes preloaded with four colour modes that users can choose as per their preference - first one is Basic that plainly reproduces standard sRGB colours, while the other three are customised modes, namely Adaptive Display, AMOLED Cinema, and AMOLED Photo. DisplayMate says in its report that the default mode is going to be sufficient for most of the users for media consumption.

The DisplayMate report further elaborates that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 display supports a larger native colour gamut, a user-adjustable white-point, better colour accuracy and reproduction, improved viewing angles, a new hardware-based always-on implementation, improved auto-brightness setting, better power saving modes, along with the certification for Mobile HDR Premium, which is a result of the UHD alliance normally given to the big screen appliances like 4K televisions. The Galaxy Note 8's native colour gamut can produce up to 112 percent of the DCI-P3 space, which is ultimately responsible for enriching the colours more accurately when the smartphone is being used in high ambient light/ outdoors, coupled with the record 1,200 nits of peak display brightness needed for HDR.

As for the milestones that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has set in the display department, DisplayMate says it has the largest native colour gamut with over 141 percent sRGB reproduction. The display has the highest peak display brightness maxed out at 1,240 nits; the highest contrast rating in the ambient light (270); highest screen resolution of 1440x2960 pixels reaching the 3K resolution; highest contrast ratio; the lowest screen reflectance, and the smallest screen brightness (29 percent) variation with viewing angles.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is already up for pre-orders in some select countries in the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, Australia while the shipping will start on September 15. In the US, the smartphone will retail at almost $960 on Verizon, while other telecom companies are sweetening the deal with discounts and other offers. As of now, the India pricing of the Galaxy Note 8 is not known as well as its launch and availability in the country.