Samsung Galaxy Note 8 4GB RAM Variant Spotted on TENAA, Flouting 8GB RAM Rumours

 
24 August 2017
Highlights

  • Samsung launched Galaxy Note 8 on Wednesday
  • The smartphone's regular variant comes with 6GB of RAM
  • Other specifications are tipped to be same as regular variant

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy Note 8 smartphone on Wednesday and while the handset was announced to have 6GB RAM, which was also suggested by rumours, we might have another memory variant coming soon. The 4GB RAM variant of Galaxy Note 8 has now been spotted on TENAA website.

The TENAA listing of the Galaxy Note 8, spotted by GSMArena, suggests that the South Korean company might introduce a lower memory variant of the smartphone. Interestingly, the 4GB variant of the Galaxy Note 8 seems to come with same specifications as the regular variant of the smartphone and has been tipped to come with 64GB and 128GB built-in storage as well. The report goes in the face of expectations that Samsung would launch a higher memory (8GB) and storage (256GB) variant of the Galaxy Note 8 in some markets, similar to its strategy with the Galaxy S8+.

The 4GB RAM variant of the Galaxy Note 8, if ever launched, will likely be made available at a lower price and might help the company attract customers who are not ready to pay the premium price of the regular 6GB RAM variant.

To recall, Galaxy Note 8 comes with a 6.3-inch QuadHD+ AMOLED Infinity Display with resolution of 1440x2960 pixels. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC (while some markets will be getting the Exynos variant of the processor). In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 comes with dual 12-megapixel rear cameras with optical image stabilisation (OIS) on both the f/1.7 wide-angle lens and the f/2.4 telephoto lenses. At front, there is an 8-megapixel camera, also with f/1.7 aperture.

