Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Probe Results to Be Released This Month: Report

 
02 January 2017
Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Probe Results to Be Released This Month: Report

Highlights

  • Samsung completed its Galaxy Note 7 investigation in December
  • Expects a $5.1 billion hit to its operating profit over three quarters
  • Samsung earlier said it was examining all aspects of the phone

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will announce this month the results of an investigation into what caused some of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones to catch fire, the JoongAng Ilbo newspaper reported on Monday citing unnamed sources.

The South Korean firm said in October it was examining all aspects of the phone, suggesting there may be a combination of factors that contributed to one of the costliest product safety failures in tech history.

(Also see: Samsung May Have Finally Found the Cause for Galaxy Note 7 Explosions)

The world's top smartphone maker warned of a $5.1 billion hit to its operating profit over three quarters following its decision to permanently halt Galaxy Note 7 sales in October.

Investors and analysts have said it is critical for Samsung to identify the root cause of the fires in order to rebuild consumer trust and avoid repeating the same mistakes.

A Samsung Electronics spokesman declined to comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2016

Tags: Samsung, Galaxy Note 7, Galaxy Note 7 Recall, Samsung Recall, Galaxy Note 7 Probe, Mobiles, Android
