Samsung has started rolling out firmware update to its Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S7 Edge smartphones and interestingly, the update for the former device brings along yet-to-be launched Samsung Pay app to devices in India. This is a strong indication that the South Korean conglomerate might be announcing its payments service in India very soon.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 5 has started receiving the firmware update (with build number N920GUBU3BQA3), which brings along the January Android security update as well as its payment service app Samsung Pay, as per a report by Sammobile. The update comes with a download size of around 320MB and also contains bug fixes and stability improvements.

In December, a news report suggested that Samsung is planning to introduce its mobile payments platform Samsung Pay in India in the first half of 2017. Notably, as Samsung Pay comes with support for both Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) and NFC (Near Field Communications), it allows for payments at all those outlets that offer payments through traditional card-swiping method.

After rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update for its Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge smartphones last month, Samsung has now started rolling out a small firmware update, with download size of 15MB, currently just for the Edge variant of the smartphone, as per a report by Android Soul.

The Galaxy S7 Edge update, with build number G935XXU1DQAS, comes along with minor bug fixes but it is currently unclear if the same update will be rolled out for Galaxy S7 as well or not.