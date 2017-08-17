Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy Note 4 Refurbished Batteries Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

 
17 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung Galaxy Note 4 Refurbished Batteries Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 4 refurbished batteries recalled
  • It can cause overheating and fire hazard
  • FedEx Supply Chain is replacing batteries

Another Samsung Galaxy Note has been hit by a recall, but don't worry, it isn't what you think. The US regulator has recalled refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 4 batteries which were distributed as replacement through AT&T's insurance program only. The regulator clearly points out that the recall only involves batteries that were placed into refurbished AT&T Samsung Galaxy Note 4 smartphones by FedEx supply chain. Of course, the recall reminds of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fiasco that finally saw the phone being discontinued.

The refurbished smartphones were distributed by FedEx Supply Chain and provided as replacement phones only through AT&T's Insurance program between December 2016 and April 2017. This clearly indicates that Samsung has nothing to do with the replacement of batteries on the Galaxy Note 4.

The regulator advises on its website, "Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled battery and power down their smartphone. Consumers who own the recalled battery will receive by mail from FedEx Supply Chain a free, new replacement battery and a postage paid box to return the recalled cellphone battery. A green dot has been affixed to the replacement batteries. FedEx Supply Chain is directly contacting consumers."

It also adds that FedEx Supply Chain has so far received one report of a counterfeit battery overheating and there have been no reports of injuries or property damage. FedEx and Samsung determined that some of the recalled batteries were counterfeit and showed anomalies that could lead the batteries to overheat.

"The batteries are non-OEM, which means they were not supplied as original equipment by the phone's manufacturer, Samsung," regulator assures.

"FedEx Supply Chain is conducting this recall of nonr-genuine Samsung batteries as some of them are counterfeit. The refurbishment program was managed by FedEx Supply Chain and operated independently of Samsung. Any affected owners should contact FedEx Supply Chain at 1-800-338-0163 or go online at www.exchangemybattery.com for more information," a Samsung spokesperson told Verge.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy Note 4

Samsung Galaxy Note 4

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Fantastic screen
  • Powerful components
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Versatile S Pen stylus
  • Bad
  • Gaming performance suffers
  • Gets hot under heavy workloads
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Note 4 review

Display

5.70-inch

Processor

2.7GHz quad-core

Front Camera

3.7-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2560 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 4.4

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3220mAh
Tags: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Note 4, Samsung Galaxy Note 7, Samsung Mobiles, Mobiles
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Xiaomi Doubles Down on Offline Strategy, to Open First Mi Home Store in Delhi-NCR This Week
Samsung Galaxy Note 4 Refurbished Batteries Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. List of Reliance Jio Recharge Cashback Offers Across Payment Portals
  2. Nokia 8 With Dual Zeiss 'Bothie' Camera, Snapdragon 835 Launched
  3. BSNL Unveils New Double Data, Talk Time, Roaming Benefits for Subscribers
  4. Nokia 8 vs OnePlus 5 vs Samsung Galaxy S8: Price, Specifications Compared
  5. Samsung Galaxy S8 Becomes Best-Selling Android Phone in Q2 2017: Report
  6. Asus ZenFone Zoom S With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Lenovo K8 Note vs Nokia 5: Price, Specifications, Features Compared
  8. Can Nokia 8 Be the Flagship Killer HMD Global Needs?
  9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Launch Set for Monday
  10. Asus Launches Flagship ZenFone 4 Pro Smartphone With Snapdragon 835 SoC
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.