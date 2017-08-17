Another Samsung Galaxy Note has been hit by a recall, but don't worry, it isn't what you think. The US regulator has recalled refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 4 batteries which were distributed as replacement through AT&T's insurance program only. The regulator clearly points out that the recall only involves batteries that were placed into refurbished AT&T Samsung Galaxy Note 4 smartphones by FedEx supply chain. Of course, the recall reminds of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fiasco that finally saw the phone being discontinued.

The refurbished smartphones were distributed by FedEx Supply Chain and provided as replacement phones only through AT&T's Insurance program between December 2016 and April 2017. This clearly indicates that Samsung has nothing to do with the replacement of batteries on the Galaxy Note 4.

The regulator advises on its website, "Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled battery and power down their smartphone. Consumers who own the recalled battery will receive by mail from FedEx Supply Chain a free, new replacement battery and a postage paid box to return the recalled cellphone battery. A green dot has been affixed to the replacement batteries. FedEx Supply Chain is directly contacting consumers."

It also adds that FedEx Supply Chain has so far received one report of a counterfeit battery overheating and there have been no reports of injuries or property damage. FedEx and Samsung determined that some of the recalled batteries were counterfeit and showed anomalies that could lead the batteries to overheat.

"The batteries are non-OEM, which means they were not supplied as original equipment by the phone's manufacturer, Samsung," regulator assures.

"FedEx Supply Chain is conducting this recall of nonr-genuine Samsung batteries as some of them are counterfeit. The refurbishment program was managed by FedEx Supply Chain and operated independently of Samsung. Any affected owners should contact FedEx Supply Chain at 1-800-338-0163 or go online at www.exchangemybattery.com for more information," a Samsung spokesperson told Verge.