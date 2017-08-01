In June, Samsung launched its Galaxy J7 Pro and Galaxy J7 Max smartphones in India. While the Galaxy J7 Max already went on sale last month, the South Korean company on Tuesday made its Galaxy J7 Pro smartphone available for purchase in India. The Galaxy J7 Pro is currently available at Rs. 20,990 from the company's own online store.

To recall, Galaxy J7 Pro comes with Samsung Pay service, which also makes it one of the company's first mid-range smartphones to pack this mobile payments feature.

Moving on to the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display. It is powered by an Samsung Exynos 7870 octa-core SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the Galaxy J7 Pro comes with a 13-megapixel rear sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 13-megapixel front shooter with f/1.9 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro comes with 64GB of built-in storage that, which is expandable through a microSD card (up to 128GB). The smartphone packs a 3600mAh battery and is IP54 certified for being splash proof. It supports dual-SIM slots, NFC, USB Type-C port, and 4G LTE. The Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro is 7.9mm thick. The smartphone is available in Gold and Black colours in India.