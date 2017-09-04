Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy J7+ With Dual Camera Setup, Dual WhatsApp Support Launched

04 September 2017
Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy J7+ has 32GB of internal storage
  • It comes with dual-app feature, so you can run two WhatsApp instances
  • Rear camera has one 13-megapixel and another 5-megapixel sensor

Samsung Galaxy J7+ went official quietly over the weekend, making it the latest addition to the company's popular 'J' series of smartphones. The new Samsung phone was spotted on the company's Thailand website revealing specifications, price, and availability as well. The Samsung Galaxy J7+ is priced at THB 12,900 (roughly Rs. 24,800), and will hit the market on September 15. The highlight of the new smartphone is its dual camera setup at the back, and the provision to run two WhatsApp accounts at the same time.

Samsung Galaxy J7+ design

Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy J7+ have already begun, and users who buy the smartphone before September 17 in Thailand can get the Samsung U Flex wireless earphones worth THB 2,490 (roughly Rs. 4,800) for free. Design wise, the smartphone takes on the company's standard aesthetic and form for the 'J' series, with a few changes here and there. It has a capsule-shaped dual camera setup at the back, a full metal body, and a fingerprint scanner underneath the home button in the front. The volume buttons are on the left edge, while the power button is on the right edge of the smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy J7+ has been made available in Black, Gold, and Rose Gold colour options.

Samsung Galaxy J7+ specifications

As for specifications, the Samsung Galaxy J7+ runs on Android Nougat, and comes with a dual-SIM slot. It sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display, and is powered by a 2.4GHz Helio P20 octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 32GB with the option to expand further using a microSD slot (up to 256GB).

Rear camera has two sensors - one at 13-megapixel and the other at 5-megapixel. There's LED flash support as well, and the 13-megapixel sensor has a f/1.7 aperture, and the 5-megapixel sensor has a f/1.9 aperture. There's a live focus feature at the back, which allows you to blur the background real-time. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with f/1.9 aperture and LED as well as screen flash to tamper in low-light conditions. It packs a 3000mAh battery, and connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and more. The Samsung Galaxy J7+ measures at 152.4x74.7x7.9mm.

Other features include multi-window support, dual app feature (two WhatsApp accounts can run simultaneously), always-on display for important notifications, and a secure folder to keep your apps and files private from privy eyes. There's no word on the international availability of the Samsung Galaxy J7+ smartphone as of now.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Launch, Samsung Galaxy J7 Price, Samsung Galaxy J7 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy J7 Features, Mobiles, Samsung, Android
