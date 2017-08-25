Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy J7+ to Sport Dual Camera Setup, Facial Recognition, Bixby Support: Report

 
25 August 2017
Photo Credit: ThaiMobileCenter

Highlights

  • The Galaxy J7+ will sport vertical dual rear cameras
  • It will support Samsung’s virtual assistant Bixby
  • It is also tipped to feature facial recognition

Samsung's recently launched Galaxy Note 8 was the first for the company to sport a dual rear camera setup and going by recent reports it looks like the company is working on its second smartphone with dual cameras. Samsung has appears to have confirmed a Galaxy J7+ mid-range smartphone is in the works that will sport a dual camera setup and the Bixby assistant, among other things, according to a report out of Thailand.

The Samsung Galaxy J7+ has been detailed by ThaiMobileCenter, which cites Samsung, as a mid-range smartphone that is an upgrade over the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017). It is said to feature a vertical dual camera setup on the back comprising of a 13-megapixel camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel camera with f/1.9 aperture. Samsung will reportedly also be bringing the Galaxy Note 8's Live Focus feature to the Galaxy J7+ for Bokeh shots. The front will see a 16-megapixel camera with f/1.9 aperture.

The report details that the Galaxy J7+ will feature a metal unibody design similar to the Galaxy J7 (2017). However, going by the images posted, the Galaxy J7+ looks to feature straight antenna lines on the back rather than the curved ones seen on Galaxy J7. It will run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and will sport a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The handset will be powered by a octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM. It will be offered with 32GB of internal storage, which will be expandable up to 256GB.

Apart from the cameras, the Galaxy J7+ will also support Samsung's virtual assistant Bixby, a fingerprint sensor likely embedded in the home button, and facial recognition. It is interesting to see Samsung bringing face recognition technology to the mid-range category with phones like Galaxy On Max and Galaxy J7 Max and now the Galaxy J7+. The upcoming smartphone will support dual-SIM and will pack a 3000mAh battery.

As of now there's no word on when the Galaxy J7+ will be launched, but the report mentions that it will be available in Black, Gold, and Pink colour options when it launches in Thailand.

Sanket Vijayasarathy

