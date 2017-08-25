Photo Credit: ThaiMobileCenter
Samsung's recently launched Galaxy Note 8 was the first for the company to sport a dual rear camera setup and going by recent reports it looks like the company is working on its second smartphone with dual cameras. Samsung has appears to have confirmed a Galaxy J7+ mid-range smartphone is in the works that will sport a dual camera setup and the Bixby assistant, among other things, according to a report out of Thailand.
The Samsung Galaxy J7+ has been detailed by ThaiMobileCenter, which cites Samsung, as a mid-range smartphone that is an upgrade over the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017). It is said to feature a vertical dual camera setup on the back comprising of a 13-megapixel camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel camera with f/1.9 aperture. Samsung will reportedly also be bringing the Galaxy Note 8's Live Focus feature to the Galaxy J7+ for Bokeh shots. The front will see a 16-megapixel camera with f/1.9 aperture.
The report details that the Galaxy J7+ will feature a metal unibody design similar to the Galaxy J7 (2017). However, going by the images posted, the Galaxy J7+ looks to feature straight antenna lines on the back rather than the curved ones seen on Galaxy J7. It will run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and will sport a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The handset will be powered by a octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM. It will be offered with 32GB of internal storage, which will be expandable up to 256GB.
Apart from the cameras, the Galaxy J7+ will also support Samsung's virtual assistant Bixby, a fingerprint sensor likely embedded in the home button, and facial recognition. It is interesting to see Samsung bringing face recognition technology to the mid-range category with phones like Galaxy On Max and Galaxy J7 Max and now the Galaxy J7+. The upcoming smartphone will support dual-SIM and will pack a 3000mAh battery.
As of now there's no word on when the Galaxy J7+ will be launched, but the report mentions that it will be available in Black, Gold, and Pink colour options when it launches in Thailand.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.