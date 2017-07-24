Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt With 5.5-Inch Super AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

24 July 2017
Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt With 5.5-Inch Super AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • The Galaxy J7 Nxt is priced at Rs. 11,490
  • It runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box
  • Sports a 5.5-inch HD Super AMOLED display

Samsung's newest smartphone in its Galaxy J7 series is the Galaxy J7 Nxt, which quietly went on sale in India this past weekend. The smartphone is price at Rs. 11,490 and highlights an HD Super AMOLED display, Android Nougat OS, and a 13-megapixel rear camera, among other things. It is available in Black and Gold colour options and can be purchased via the company's website and through offline retail stores.

The dual-SIM (Micro + Micro) Galaxy J7 Nxt sports a 5.5-inch HD Super AMOLED (720x1280 pixels) display and is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. Inbuilt storage is at 16GB, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). It runs on Android Nougat, which means the smartphone supports multi-window, direct reply from notifications, and new emojis, to name a few.

A 13-megapixel camera with f/1.9 aperture, autofocus and LED flash can be found on the back of the Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt, while the front sees a 5-megapixel camera with LED flash. The smartphone has the capability of recording 1080p videos at 30fps.

Connectivity options on board the Galaxy J7 Nxt include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Micro-USB 2.0, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, GLONASS, among other things. Sensors include accelerometer and proximity. The smartphone packs a 3000mAh battery, measures 152.4x78.6x7.6, and weighs 170 grams.

Samsung last month launched the Galaxy J7 Max and Galaxy J7 Pro in India priced at Rs. 17,900 and Rs. 20,900, respectively. Notably, the Galaxy J7 Max was the first to get the Samsung Pay Mini mobile payments feature in India, which works on smartphones that do not have inbuilt NFC.

