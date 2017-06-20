Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max to Go on Sale in India Today

 
20 June 2017
Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy J7 Max price in India is Rs. 17,900
  • The smartphone was first unveiled last week
  • It is the first smartphone with Samsung Pay Mini

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max will go on sale in India on Tuesday, after being unveiled last week. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Max price in India is Rs. 17,900, and it will be available to buy via offline retail stores as well as the Samsung India site. It will be available in Black and Gold colour variants.

One of the highlight features of the Samsung Galaxy J7 Max is the inclusion of Samsung Pay, marking the first time the mobile payments service is offered in a mid-range smartphone from the South Korean company. Samsung has included Samsung Pay Mini, a pared down version of the original service.

Samsung Pay Mini is meant for phones that do not have an inbuilt NFC chip, and doesn’t work with regular swiping machines for 'tap and pay' offline payments, but instead just supports mobile wallets and UPI for online payments.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Max runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and sports a 5.7-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage is further expandable via a microSD card slot as well.

As for optics, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Max packs a 13-megapixel rear and front sensors with f/1.7 aperture and f/1.9 aperture respectively, and flash support on both ends. There’s also a smart glow mode around the rear camera that gives you alerts for notifications when they arrive. The Samsung Galaxy J7 Max packs a 3300mAh battery, and connectivity options include LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth support. The smartphone is only 8.1mm thick.

 

 

Tags: Samsung, Samsung India, Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Price, Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Price in India, Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Specifications, Mobiles, Android, India
Xiaomi Redmi 4 Goes on Sale in India Today via Mi.com, Amazon India
