Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) Reportedly Starts Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update

 
30 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) Reportedly Starts Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update

Highlights

  • Samsug Galaxy J7 (2016) has started receiving Android 7.0 Nougat update
  • It brings Nougat features like split screen, Doze mode
  • The Android 7.0 Nougat update is rolling out in Russia as of now

Samsung has reportedly started rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to its one-year old Galaxy J7 (2016) smartphone. The Nougat update is reported to have started for the Galaxy J7 (2016) users in Russia as of now, but a wider rollout can be expected soon.

According to a report on a Dutch Samsung community-run website Galaxy Club, the Android 7.0 Nougat update has started reaching many Galaxy J7 (2016) smartphones, and is about 970MB in size. The update will change the firmware version to J710FXXU3BQHA and contains the latest Android security patch for the month of August.

With the Android 7.0 Nougat update, the Galaxy J7 (2016) will now have Nougat features like split screen, improved notification panel, ability to send replies from the notifications, better battery optimisations, and a fresh Samsung UI as the one seen on latest Galaxy S8 smartphones. Furthermore, since the Galaxy J7 (2016) smartphone is just a year-old, it might be eligible to receive the latest Android Oreo update.

On the specifications side, the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) features a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) super AMOLED display and is powered by a 1.6GHz Exynos (model unspecified) octa-core processor. It has 2GB of RAM and packs 16GB of inbuilt storage, which is further expandable via a microSD card (up to 128GB). The handset is backed by a 3300mAh battery. For photography, it sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.9 aperture and LED flash, while there is a 5-megapixel front-facing cameras with flash and an f/1.9 aperture. It also comes with the S bike mode.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy J7 2016 Android Nougat Update, Android 7.0 Nougat Update, Mobiles, Galaxy J7 2016 Android Nougat Update
Shubham Verma

Shubham can usually be found busy juggling tech news and rumours, if he is not lost contemplating the state of technology and its progress towards utopia. He is a ... More

Samsung Galaxy J7+ Price, Availability Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) Reportedly Starts Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. Moto G5S Plus and Moto G5S First Impressions
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 4A Variant With 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage Launched in India
  3. Moto G5S Plus, Moto G5S Launched in India: Price, Specifications & More
  4. Nokia 6 Flash Sale in India Today via Amazon: Time, Price, Offers & More
  5. Lenovo Yoga 720 Review
  6. YouTube Desktop Refreshed With Material Design, New Logo Unveiled
  7. How to Check Jio Phone Booking Status Online and Offline
  8. Vodafone's New Rs. 392 Pack Offers Up to 28GB of Data, Unlimited Calls
  9. Mumbai Rains: Uber, Ola Drop Surge Pricing, Offer Free Pool Rides
  10. Jio Phone Bookings Online and Offline Suspended: What Happens Next?
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.