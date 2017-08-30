Samsung has reportedly started rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to its one-year old Galaxy J7 (2016) smartphone. The Nougat update is reported to have started for the Galaxy J7 (2016) users in Russia as of now, but a wider rollout can be expected soon.

According to a report on a Dutch Samsung community-run website Galaxy Club, the Android 7.0 Nougat update has started reaching many Galaxy J7 (2016) smartphones, and is about 970MB in size. The update will change the firmware version to J710FXXU3BQHA and contains the latest Android security patch for the month of August.

With the Android 7.0 Nougat update, the Galaxy J7 (2016) will now have Nougat features like split screen, improved notification panel, ability to send replies from the notifications, better battery optimisations, and a fresh Samsung UI as the one seen on latest Galaxy S8 smartphones. Furthermore, since the Galaxy J7 (2016) smartphone is just a year-old, it might be eligible to receive the latest Android Oreo update.

On the specifications side, the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) features a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) super AMOLED display and is powered by a 1.6GHz Exynos (model unspecified) octa-core processor. It has 2GB of RAM and packs 16GB of inbuilt storage, which is further expandable via a microSD card (up to 128GB). The handset is backed by a 3300mAh battery. For photography, it sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.9 aperture and LED flash, while there is a 5-megapixel front-facing cameras with flash and an f/1.9 aperture. It also comes with the S bike mode.