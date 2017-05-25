Samsung on Thursday unveiled new 32GB storage models of the Galaxy J5 Prime and Galaxy J7 Prime in India. The smartphones earlier came in just 16GB storage and were launched back in September last year.

The South Korean company announced the availability of the new storage model in a tweet. The company wrote, "Get more space than before! GalaxyJ7 J5Prime now come in a 32GB variant for more room for your favourites. Buy now!" in a tweet.

The all-new 32GB Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime (Review) will be available at Rs. 16,900 while the Galaxy J5 Prime is available at Rs. 14,900. As before, the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime and Galaxy J7 Prime will be on sale via the company's online store as well as third-party offline stores. An established Mumbai-based offline retailer had in April claimed that the new 32GB storage model was on sale though it seems to be official only now.

Apart from the inbuilt storage bump, there is nothing new in the Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime and Galaxy J7 Prime smartphones.

For specifications, Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 7870 processor clocked at 1.6GHz coupled with 3GB of RAM. It supports expandable storage via microSD card of up to 256GB. The dual-SIM phone supports dual Nano-SIMs with 4G connectivity on both, though only one can connect to 4G at a time.

It features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920-pixel) display. There's a 13-megapixel rear autofocus camera with f/1.9 aperture and an LED flash. There is also an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone has a non-removable 3300mAh battery. Connectivity options on the Galaxy J7 Prime include GPRS/ EDGE, 3G, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac, GPS/A-GPS, Bluetooth, and Glonass. Running Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the Galaxy J7 Prime comes with Samsung's own TouchWiz UI layered on top.

On the software front, the biggest highlight of the Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime is the new S Power Planning and S Secure features. There is also an ultra-data saving mode and S bike mode, though both these features have been seen on previous models. The handset is backed by a non-removable 3300mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime comes with similar features and almost identical innards. Some of the major differences in the Galaxy J5 Prime is it sports a 5-inch HD display, and packs a smaller sized 2400mAh battery. Rest of the specifications are the same as its bigger sibling.