Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017), Galaxy J7 (2017) Images and Specifications Leaked

 
17 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017), Galaxy J7 (2017) Images and Specifications Leaked

Photo Credit: WinFuture

Highlights

  • Both smartphones will now sport a metal unibody
  • The smartphones will run on Android Nougat software
  • They will come with better selfie cameras as well

Samsung’s upcoming iterative updates for the Galaxy J5 (2016) and Galaxy J7 (2016) have been leaked in images. Specification details have also been outed, comparing them with their predecessors and showing what upgrades they bring.

A site called Tweakers.net has published specifications of the Galaxy J5 (2017) and Galaxy J7 (2017), and have compared it with their predecessors as well. Both the smartphones are said to now sport a full metal body, run on the latest Android Nougat software, and come with fingerprint scanning support underneath the Home Button. They are claimed to also support 4G VoLTE, something that was missing in the predecessors. While the rear cameras on both the smartphones remain at 13-megapixel, the front cameras see a bump to 13-megapixel as well with front flash. On the 2016 variants, the front camera was at 5-megapixel with no flash support.

Other tipped specifications on the Galaxy J5 (2017) include a 5.2-inch HD sAMOLED display, a 1.4GHz octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The smartphone packs a 3000mAh battery, while the predecessor packs a 3100mAh battery. All of the other specifications are similar to its predecessor.

On the Galaxy J7 (2017), rumoured specifications include a 5.5-inch full-HD sAMOLED display, a 1.6GHz octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, and 16GB of internal storage. The battery amps up to 3600mAh, while the predecessor packs only a 3300mAh battery.

Design wise, there’s not much of a change, and WinFuture.de’s leaked images hint that there is a U shaped pattern at the back for a little differentiation. Of course, there’s now a metal unibody instead of just a metal frame seen on the predecessor. The camera structure also has been changed to a vertical capsule format.

Both the devices are expected to launch soon, and the rumoured pricing is at EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 19,800) for the Galaxy J5 (2017), and EUR 339 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the Galaxy J7 (2017).

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017), Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017), Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) Features, Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) Specifications, Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) Launch, Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) Features, Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) Specifications, Mobiles, Android, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Google May Launch a Standalone VR Headset at I/O 2017: Report
Redmi Note 4
Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017), Galaxy J7 (2017) Images and Specifications Leaked
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oppo F1s
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 3310 Is Back, Should You Buy It or Not?
  2. How to Prevent WannaCry-Like Ransomware Attacks
  3. Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017), Galaxy J7 (2017) Specifications, Images Leaked
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Highest Shipped Smartphone in India, Says IDC
  5. Jio Helps Mukesh Ambani Top Forbes 2017 List of Global Game Changers
  6. Apple Patents Designs for Edge-to-Edge Display and Embedded Touch ID
  7. OnePlus 5 Said to Sport 16-Megapixel Camera with Sony IMX398 Sensor
  8. Nokia 9, Nokia 8 Flagship Android Phones Get Leaked on Video
  9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Go on Sale in India Today
  10. Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power vs Moto G5 vs Galaxy J2 Ace
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.