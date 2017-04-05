Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro With S Bike Mode Launched at Rs. 8,490

After the grand launch of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in New York, Samsung has decided to expand its ‘J’ series in India. The South Korean giant has launched the budget Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro smartphone in the country, and has priced it at Rs. 8,490. Samsung has partnered with Paytm Mall to make it exclusively available on the mobile digital payments platform from Thursday, April 6.

The Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro was first launched in China back in June last year. Similar to other J-series Samsung phones, the Galaxy J3 Pro also features frames with metal-like finish. The handset sports the signature home button seen on almost all Galaxy smartphones, except for the latest flagships launched this year. It also features the S bike mode, with special handsfree functions for bikers.

For specifications, the dual-SIM based Galaxy J3 Pro runs on the dated Android 5.1 Lollipop. It features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) Super AMOLED display and is powered by a 1.5GHz Spreadtrum quad-core processor (different from the China variant) paired with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage that is further expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

It sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel front camera. The rear camera can record full-HD videos at 30fps. The Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro measures 142.2x71.3x7.9mm and weighs 138 grams. The Galaxy J3 Pro supports 4G, GPRS/ EDGE, 3G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, NFC, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB connectivity options. Unfortunately, there is no listed support for 4G VoLTE, though we've reached out to the company for confirmation. The handset is backed by a 2600mAh battery. In India, it will be made available in Black, White, and Gold colour options.

Speaking at the launch, Sandeep Singh Arora, Vice President, Online Business, Samsung India, said, "This is the first time Samsung is launching an online exclusive product, Galaxy J3 Pro, on Paytm Mall. Galaxy J3 Pro delivers powerful performance, outstanding display and also packs in consumer centric features developed at our R&D centres in India. This launch will give Paytm Mall consumers the opportunity to buy ‘Galaxy J Series’ which is the largest selling range in India."

"The Galaxy J3 Pro is an innovative product with incredible technology that comes at the most affordable price in its category. Our partnership with Samsung will help us bring this superb smartphone to the masses," said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO, Paytm.