Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime Budget Smartphone With Android 7.0 Nougat Launched

 
28 April 2017
Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime Budget Smartphone With Android 7.0 Nougat Launched

Highlights

  • The phone sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display
  • The Galaxy J3 Prime packs 1.5GB of RAM
  • The phone houses a 2600mAh battery

Following the launch of its flagship Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones, Samsung has now launched its budget-oriented Galaxy J3 Prime smartphone in the US. The new Galaxy J3 Prime runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and has been made available by the company through T-Mobile and MetroPCS in the country. The smartphone is available at a price of $150 (roughly Rs. 9,600) through T-Mobile and is available with the option of monthly instalments.

The Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display and is powered by a quad-core 1.4GHz Exynos 7570 SoC coupled with 1.5GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with 16GB of in-built storage, which is expandable further via microSD card (up to 128GB).

In terms of optics, the Galaxy J3 Prime features a 5-megapixel rear camera with f/1.9 aperture and a 2-megapixel camera at front. The Galaxy J3 Prime packs a 2600mAh battery. The smartphone measures 139.7x69.85x8.89mm and weighs 148 grams.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy J3 Prime include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/ac/b/g/n, USB, LTE, GPS, and Bluetooth 4.1. "The smartphone that does everything you love and still fits your budget. Enjoy all your photos and videos on a vibrant 5-inch HD display and get to everything quickly with the streamlined layout of Easy Mode," the company says in phone's description.

Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime

Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz quad-core

Front Camera

2-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

1.5GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

5-megapixel

Tags: Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime Launch, Mobiles, Android, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime, Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime Price, Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime Specifications
