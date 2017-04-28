Following the launch of its flagship Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones, Samsung has now launched its budget-oriented Galaxy J3 Prime smartphone in the US. The new Galaxy J3 Prime runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and has been made available by the company through T-Mobile and MetroPCS in the country. The smartphone is available at a price of $150 (roughly Rs. 9,600) through T-Mobile and is available with the option of monthly instalments.

The Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display and is powered by a quad-core 1.4GHz Exynos 7570 SoC coupled with 1.5GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with 16GB of in-built storage, which is expandable further via microSD card (up to 128GB).

In terms of optics, the Galaxy J3 Prime features a 5-megapixel rear camera with f/1.9 aperture and a 2-megapixel camera at front. The Galaxy J3 Prime packs a 2600mAh battery. The smartphone measures 139.7x69.85x8.89mm and weighs 148 grams.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy J3 Prime include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/ac/b/g/n, USB, LTE, GPS, and Bluetooth 4.1. "The smartphone that does everything you love and still fits your budget. Enjoy all your photos and videos on a vibrant 5-inch HD display and get to everything quickly with the streamlined layout of Easy Mode," the company says in phone's description.